WATCH: Tom Brady’s game-tying touchdown audible was ‘Alabama’

HOUSTON, Tex. — In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to their fifth title by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Trailing 28-3 in the second half, Brady engineered several touchdown drives to ultimately will his team to victory.

On the touchdown drive that would go on to tie the game at 28, Brady audibled into a run play with “Alabama” that went for six.

Super Bowl LI featured several Alabama players from the state’s various schools. The Crimson Tide had four players in the game; the most of any school. Julio Jones and Courtney Upshaw took the field for Atlanta, while Dont’a Hightower and Cyrus Jones played for the Patriots. Auburn had three players: Falcons long snapper Josh Harris, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and safety Brandon King for New England. West Alabama’s Malcolm Butler, who saved the Patriot’s from a late Seahawks’ in Super Bowl XLIX, also played.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban previously served as defensive coordinator under current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at the Cleveland Browns. Saban’s trademark “process” has been compared to Belichick’s dynastic management of the Patriots, and both men’s meticulous style has generated five championships.

(h/t Inside Bama Recruiting)