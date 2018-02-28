WATCH: Emotional former Alabama high school star Isaac Haas thanks Purdue Boilermaker fans for supporting his sister with epilepsy

Monday was senior night for the Purdue Boilermakers and former Hokes Bluff High School star Isaac Haas broke down.

The seven-footer addressed the crowd, thanking Boilermaker fans for supporting his younger sister Erin during her battle with epilepsy.

Per SB Nation, Purdue raised money for epilepsy research earlier this season.

“I just want to thank everybody in the community for helping my sister. you have no idea how much that means in our family. You have no idea. Thank you so much,” a tearful Haas said to applause Monday.

This moment will pull at your heartstrings. #Purdue's Isaac Haas thanks Boilermaker fans on Senior Day for supporting his sister Erin and her battle with epilepsy. pic.twitter.com/HJ5S3t5PEj — Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) February 26, 2018

Isaac and Erin share a close bond, their mother, Rachel, told ESPN in a 2016 profile. Isaac even dedicates his play to his sister.

“I can still remember, Erin would have one of her seizures and Isaac would go into her bedroom,’’ Rachel Haas said. “He’d be sitting there, holding her like a baby. They still fight like brother and sister sometimes, but he’s always there for her, whatever she needs.’’

Although his college basketball career is soon coming to an end, Isaac’s fight against epilepsy carries on.