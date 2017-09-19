Thompson High 3-Star Defensive Tackle Pursued by the SEC

Thompson High School defensive tackle Mackie McNeal is turning heads from schools all over the SEC and beyond. The three-star recruit has been the anchor to a dominating Warrior defense that has led the team to a successful 3-0 start to the 2017 season.

According to Scout.com, Thompson hasn’t had more than five regular season wins since 2006, but this year’s powerhouse team looks to be right on track to break the streak. The Warriors found their groove on both sides of the ball in their dominating performance against Mountain Brook. After contending with the all-powerful Hoover Bucs, Mountain Brook came in to the game with high confidence. However, the Warriors quickly shot that down. A flashy offense and rock solid defense led Thompson to a 40-13 victory.

“It feels great, 3-0, ain’t no better feeling,” McNeal said. “We just beat a team that thought, and I quote, ‘we got the easy one out the way.’ They owe us 10 pushups on our field, too. I think the scoreboard shows it all, but it’s all good though.”

At six-foot-five, 315 pounds, McNeal is a force to be reckoned with. After working through a minor injury in the spring, he is back in full force this season. “I feel quicker on my feet, better with my hands and I have the best D-line coach in Alabama, so shoutout to coach Wes Murphy.”

McNeal, a senior, has racked up quite a list of scholarship offers from some of the top college programs in the nation, including many from the SEC. “My options are very open,” he said. “UCF, Purdue, Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State are talking to me the most. Coach (Billy) Gonzales at Mississippi State likes how I play physical and get after it. They want me a lot.”

McNeal said that he plans on visiting Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and UCF, but that no schedule has been set. “I’m focused on the season right now,” he said.

The Thompson Warriors are set to face off against long time rivals, the Pelham Panthers, on Friday.