Talladega Superspeedway Welcomes Evacuees

As reported by WHNT News, Talladega Superspeedway has opened their gates to Floridians and other coastal dwellers fleeing Hurricane Irma.

Usually, the speedway is designed to hold thousands of campers who come to enjoy one of the nation’s largest NASCAR races. Now, however, Talladega officials are now taking advantage its massive facility for use by evacuees with RVs, campers, trailers, and other vehicles.

The park opened this morning at 9 a.m., and they have made the shower and restroom facilities available as well.

Touching on the need to help others, Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said,

“Our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need. We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

Hurricane Irma is currently classified as a Category 5 storm. It has sustained winds at 185 MPH and is projected to make land fall close to Miami before heading up the east coast towards the Carolinas. Florida Governor Rick Scott has issued a State of Emergency and urged everyone in the path of the storm to evacuate immediately.