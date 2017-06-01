Saban Only SEC Coach From A Decade Ago—Where Have All The Rivals Gone?

As pointed out in a new article by Saturday’s Down South, Nick Saban is the now the most tenured football coach in the SEC. Every other SEC school has fired its coach or otherwise had a coaching change in that period. It’s astounding to think about the success of some of those coaches, who for one reason or another, are now gone.

The list of SEC accomplished coaches from a decade ago when Saban took the helm at Alabama include:

• Mark Richt: Fired by Georgia in 2015. Won two SEC Titles. Now at Head Coach at MiamiPhil Fulmer: Fired by Tennessee in 2008. Won National Championship. Now the special assistant at ETSU, where he helped reform Buccaneer football program.

• Urban Meyer: Stepped Down at Florida in 2010. Won two National Championships at Florida. Now Coach at Ohio State with one National Championship.

• Steve Spurrier: Stepped down at So. Carolina in midseason 2015. Won National Championship at Florida. Now “ambassador” for UF football

• Les Miles: Fired by LSU in 2016. Won a National Championship. Not presently coaching.

• Tommy Tuberville: Fired by Auburn in 2009. Won an SEC Championship. No presently coaching.

In other words, Saban’s biggest rivals are now gone, as Saturday’s Down South points out, “Much of the turnover at other schools can be linked to the success Saban has had in that time – four national championships, five SEC championships and seven division titles.”

Whatever the reasons may be for every SEC coach from a decade ago now being gone, except Saban, there’s little doubt that the shadow he’s cast is a formidable one, and it’s only expected to grow larger with each passing year.