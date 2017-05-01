Roll Draft Roll: Here is a look at the history Alabama just made in the 2017 NFL Draft

Alabama made history by becoming the first team to ever have nine selections in the top 80 picks of the draft. The Tide also had the most players taken in the first round of any school with four. The 10 overall draftees were a school record for Alabama. Here are the Crimson Tide players who were taken in the 2017 NFL Draft.

16. Marlon Humphrey (CB – Ravens)

The Baltimore Ravens took Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was the first Tide player taken in the draft. The Hoover High School graduate is the son of legendary Alabama running back Bobby Humphrey. He was redshirted in his first season, 2014, before racking up 81 total tackles and five interceptions in two seasons with the program. After his redshirt sophomore season, he decided to enter the draft.

17. Jonathan Allen (Alabama DE)

The Washington Redskins chose Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the draft. He was a major defensive presence for the Tide. From Leesburg, Va., Allen scored two touchdowns for the Tide in 2016. He also contributed 152 total tackles and 28 sacks in four years of work. Allen won the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy last season, which go to the nation’s best defensive player.

19. O.J. Howard (TE – Buccaneers)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the draft. In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, he caught 114 passes for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior from Prattville High School was also named third team All-American and second team All-SEC last year.

31. Reuben Foster (LB – 49ers)

The final Tide player taken in the first round of the draft was Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. The San Francisco 49ers took the senior from Auburn, Ala., with the penultimate first round selection. He won the Butkus Award last year, which is awarded to the most outstanding linebacker in college football. He was a unanimous All-SEC and All-American selection. He was Alabama’s leading tackler last season with 115, including five sacks and 15 tackles for loss. One of the storylines surrounding Foster was a positive test for a diluted urine sample at the NFL scouting combine.

34. Cam Robinson (OL – Jaguars)

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the draft. He was an integral piece of the Tide’s offense last year, providing protection for freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was first team All-SEC and received the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman, and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is awarded to the best blocker in the SEC.

49. Ryan Anderson (LB – Redskins)

The Washington Redskins took Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the draft. Anderson was a five-star recruit at Daphne High School when he signed with the Tide. He had 128 tackles in his four seasons in Tuscaloosa, including 40 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

55. Dalvin Tomlinson (DT – Giants)

Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was the final of three Alabama players chosen in the second round. The New York Giants added him with the 55th overall pick. Tomlinson had 122 total tackles while at Alabama, including 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

78. Tim Williams (LB – Ravens)

The Baltimore Ravens selected Alabama linebacker Tim Williams with the 78th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Tide, Williams ended his time in Tuscaloosa with 58 total tackles, including 31 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

79. ArDarius Stewart (WR – Jets)

The New York Jets added Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart with the 79th overall pick in the third round of the draft. A junior from Fultondale, Ala., Stewart decided to turn pro after a 2016 season that earned him first team All-SEC honors. He was a reliable weapon for freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, catching 54 passes for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. In three seasons, Stewart had 129 receptions for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 13 times for 82 yards.

112. Eddie Jackson (S – Bears)

The Chicago Bears took Alabama safety Eddie Jackson with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round of the draft. Before getting injured, Jackson served as a defensive back and a punt returner for the Tide. He suffered a broken leg in the eighth game of the season last year, the win over Texas A&M. During his four seasons in Tuscaloosa, he had 130 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss, and had nine interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He also returned 11 punts last season, and two of those were for touchdowns.

Alabama is one of the best in college football at reloading each season, but it is going to be quite a feat to fill the voids created by the 10 talented players who were just drafted.