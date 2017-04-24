NASCAR Xfinity Series leader to visit Alabama elementary school kids

OAK MOUNTAIN, Ala. — Elliott Sadler, the current points leader in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, is coming to Alabama on Tuesday to visit with kids at Oak Mountain Elementary school to discuss leadership, racing, and NASCAR’s Green Initiative.

Before meeting with the kids, Sadler will get a taste of Alabama tradition at the new Dreamland Bar-B-Que location in Birmingham, where he will take questions from the media.

The Kindergarten through third grade students at Oak Mountain will receive ticket vouchers to the upcoming Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega, where Sadler will defend his title. He will also help the kids plant saplings as a part of NASCAR’s growing Green Initiative.

According to its website, the Green Initiative is designed to Minimize NASCAR’s environmental impact while bringing value and inspiration to the motorsports industry, its partners, employees, and fans. To this day, it has helped plan 402,871 trees.

Sadler, 41, is from Emporia, Virginia, and he is only one of 27 drivers who have at least one win each of NASCAR’s top three series. Between the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has made 31 starts at Talladega Superspeedway.