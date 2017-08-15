Jarret Stidham Named Auburn’s Starting QB

Gus Malzahn officially named Jarret Stidham as the Auburn Tigers’ starting quarterback on Monday. Stidham, a transfer student from Baylor, has been the frontrunner for the job ever since the Tigers signed him on in the spring. Coach Malzahn tweeted the announcement to the fans on Monday saying, “The team is excited for Jarret and ready for the season!”

Stidham went head to head with veteran quarterback Sean White during fall camp. White started 10 games last season, but was plagued with injuries including a broken arm he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. Despite these injuries, according to CBS Sports White was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the SEC last year. When playing his best, White showed that he has what it takes to move the ball and prevent turnovers. However, Stidham brings something to the offense that White simply can’t: the duel threat.

Despite only starting three games in his 2015 season with Baylor, Stidham threw for 934 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite transferring to JUCO after his freshman season at Baylor and taking a break from football, Stidham has picked up right where he left off. He has proven that he is quick and agile – he runs a 4.6(40) according to ESPN – and should be the perfect addition to Gus Malzahn’s offense. The Tigers attempted to create the same dual threat last season by rotating White, Jeremy Johnson, and John Franklin III, but that plan quickly proved futile, ultimately contributing to a close loss to Clemson early in the season. Stidham provides Auburn’s offense with the full package to start the season.

RELATED: PREVIEW: Auburn vs. Clemson

Auburn seems to be primed for a successful season ahead of them. With a strong leader on offense and a defense that is ready to improve on a successful last season, the Tigers may show that they have what it takes to rise above the ranks in the SEC West. Such a climb could make the Iron Bowl another eventful showdown in Jordan-Hare.