Here’s A Look At The New 2018 Alabama Football Schedule
While we’re just getting started with the 2017 season, it’s never too early to start planning your schedules for next year. And with the release of the 2018 Alabama football schedule, now you can do just that.
It’s unclear what the strength of each team will be at the beginning of next season, however, from the looks of it, Alabama fans can expect another great football season full of matchups guaranteed to fill your Saturday’s with all the excitement you’ve come to expect.
So, without further ado, here is Alabama’s 2018 schedule:
- Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando)
Sept. 8 vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 15: at Ole Miss
Sept. 22: vs Texas A&M
Sept. 29: vs Louisiana-Lafayette
Oct. 6: at Arkansas
Oct. 13: vs. Missouri
Oct. 20: at Tennessee
Oct. 27: bye
Nov. 3: at LSU
Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 17: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 24: vs. Auburn
There you have it, your 2018 Alabama football schedule. Which games are you most pumped for?