Here’s A Look At The New 2018 Alabama Football Schedule 

While we’re just getting started with the 2017 season, it’s never too early to start planning your schedules for next year. And with the release of the 2018 Alabama football schedule, now you can do just that.

It’s unclear what the strength of each team will be at the beginning of next season, however, from the looks of it, Alabama fans can expect another great football season full of matchups guaranteed to fill your Saturday’s with all the excitement you’ve come to expect.

So, without further ado, here is Alabama’s 2018 schedule:

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando) Sept. 8 vs. Arkansas State Sept. 15: at Ole Miss Sept. 22: vs Texas A&M Sept. 29: vs Louisiana-Lafayette Oct. 6: at Arkansas Oct. 13: vs. Missouri Oct. 20: at Tennessee Oct. 27: bye Nov. 3: at LSU Nov. 10: vs. Mississippi State Nov. 17: vs. The Citadel Nov. 24: vs. Auburn

There you have it, your 2018 Alabama football schedule. Which games are you most pumped for?