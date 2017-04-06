For Alabama, hiring the right offensive coordinator means FaceTiming with the best

Alabama recently hired New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll as its offensive coordinator. While he may not be a household name, he surely has connections to some. Just ask Jalen Hurts, who has had the opportunity to FaceTime with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski as a result of Daboll’s relationship.

“We always FaceTime Gronkowski and Tom Brady,” Hurts said during a session with the media on Wednesday when asked to describe his relationship with his new offensive coordinator.

Daboll was hired in late February after Steve Sarkisian vacated the position to become the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator. While at New England, Daboll was part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.

When asked whether Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, was present on the call, Hurts just chuckled and said, “I wish.”