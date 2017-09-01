Facebook Post Had Alabama Fans In An Uproar Until…

Yesterday, in what appeared to be a legitimate post from the City of Atlanta’s Facebook page, the comment read: “Be advised: People from Alabama will be here for the college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If there are any altercations, we encourage you to take the higher road, as they are a much lower class of people.”

As you can image, this didn’t go over well in Alabama, and the next thing you know, the city of Atlanta—and the counterfeit did its job until it was exposed.

Apparently, this is old news to government officials in Atlanta. It belongs comedian Ben Palmer and, like most comedians, he isn’t shy about firing people up. The fake page has been liked by over 95,000 people. Last year the city demanded he

Last year the city demanded that the comedian take his page down, citing copyright infringement. Clearly, he refused, and Facebook has taken no steps to dismantle the page. So, when Palmer isn’t targeting Bama’ fans, he spends his time trolling the city. In a post earlier this year, Palmer wrote; “If you see an explosion while driving, please continue driving. Do not slow down for the explosion. It’s just an explosion. We have them all the time.”

Alabama and Florida State have yet to take the field, and tensions are already escalating, but thankfully fans can rest a little easier knowing the insult was the work of a pot-stirring comedian.