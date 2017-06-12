Decatur Player Wins Alabama’s Coveted 2017 “Mr. Baseball” Award

2017 Alabama Mr. Baseball is Decatur’s Tanner Burns

The coveted 2017 Mr. Baseball Award given to the state’s most accomplished player by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, was given to Tanner Burns at the group’s annual convention Sunday night in Hoover.

“I always wanted this one and Gatorade player of the year, so getting those awards this year really meant a lot to me and my family.”

Burns, the Class 6A Player of the Year, went 10-1 with a 0.88 ERA, 116 strikeouts and 22 walks in 64 innings. He threw four shutouts and one no-hitter. Burns also hit .467 with 16 homers, 10 doubles, four triples and 46 RBIs. He drew 22 walks while striking out just seven times in 105 at bats. When he was not on the mound, Burns was playing shortstop.

The Auburn signee finished third in Mr. Baseball voting as a junior behind Cullman’s Owen Lovell and Florence’s Brax Garrett (the 2015 winner). Burns is Decatur’s first Mr. Baseball and Morgan County’s second winner, joining Hartselle’s Luke Bole (2009).

“I guess that’s a good way to cap off my high school career. I’m honored to have it.”

Although he’s committed to play college baseball at Auburn, Burns is projected to be the top-50 pick in the MLB Draft.

Aliah Jones is a student at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama majoring in journalism.