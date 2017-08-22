Crimson Tide Named Preseason #1

It’s that time of year again, and as we eagerly await the start of the 2017 college football season, Alabama fans have a reason to smile a little brighter.

For the second straight year in a row, and the fourth time under Nick Saban, Alabama is number one in the AP preseason poll.

The poll was released Monday, with Alabama receiving 85% of the votes cast.

Of course, this comes as welcome news to the Tide. However, you can be sure that Coach Saban has already reminded his team that they were in a similar position last year, only to lose in the National Championship to Clemson; A game that would be decided at the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Coming in just behind Alabama in this poll is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are led by Urban Myer. They’ve had a strong team since Myer took over the program, and it looks like they will continue to compete at a high level this year.

Most notable in the AP Florida State’s number three position. Alabama and Florida State will face off in their opening season game in the new Georgia Dome. Whether or not the ranking was a ploy by the AP to boost ratings has yet to be seen, but it will definitely make for an interesting game.

Here is the complete Top 25 ranking:

Alabama Ohio State Florida State USC Clemson Penn State Oklahoma Washington Wisconsin Oklahoma State Michigan Auburn LSU Stanford Georgia Louisville Florida Miami South Florida Kansas State Virginia Teck West Virginia Texas Washington State Tennessee