College Football Preview: Auburn vs. Georgia Southern

Get ready folks, college football season is almost here! After months of agonizing anticipation, hundreds of thousands of fans will flock to their favorite schools on Saturday with the hope to see the beginning of a very successful season. Auburn fans will be no exception. About 87,000 of them will pile into Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch the Tigers face off against Georgia Southern.

The Tigers are hopeful that this is their season, and nothing points to it being otherwise. With a new quarterback who is a threat in the air and on the ground, and a defense that boasts some of the best linebackers and defensive backs in the game, Auburn looks poised for victory.

However, the Georgia Southern Eagles have a not so secret weapon of their own – the triple option. The Eagles brought in ex-Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Bryan Cook, who hopes to run the triple option fast and forward. Led by redshirt freshman Shai Werts, the Eagles hope to catch the Auburn defense sleeping and rack up some early yards to get ahead. According to College Football News, Auburn went 1-3 last season when giving up 200 rushing yards or more. That stat bodes well for the Eagles if they are able to find success in their option game.

Georgia Southern wouldn’t be the first underdog team to give Auburn trouble with the option. In 2015, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks ran a flawless read option offense and played well on defense, taking the game into triple overtime. Auburn escaped by the skin of its teeth 27-20.

Despite Georgia Southern’s offense threat, Auburn will win on Saturday. The Tigers are ready to play and prove to the world that they are one of the top teams in college football. Stopping the triple option requires discipline on defense, and Auburn certainly has that. With three returning starting linebackers and sure-tackling defensive backs, Kevin Steele’s defense will eat up any rusher coming its way. With a strong defense to rely on, Jarret Stidham and the Auburn offense will put on a show under the lights in Jordan-Hare. It should be a fun one to watch.

Auburn vs. Georgia Southern Prediction

Auburn – 40

Georgia Southern – 24