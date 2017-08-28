Catch the Latest Alabama High School Football Scores with Yellowhammer News

Yellowhammer is excited to announce a new feature on our website that will stream real time scores of high school football games across Alabama. Scorestream, a one stop shop to view all of the latest high school football scores, is now available on the Yellowhammer News along the right side of our home page.

An easy search feature allows you to find our favorite team with a click and you can filter scores by date as well. After football season, use Scorestream to stay up to date with the scores of all of your favorite high school sports.