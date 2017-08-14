Built By Bama: UA Golf Star Wins First Major Championship

Yesterday, during the final major championship of the year, former Alabama golf star Justin Thomas etched his name into golf history.

A native of Kentucky, Thomas has been around golf his entire life. His father is a PGA professional and played a central role in helping the young golf professional progress through the golfing ranks.

In 2012, Thomas accepted a golf scholarship from the University of Alabama, making it clear that he had the potential to compete at a high level. After two seasons and a national championship with the Crimson Tide, he turned pro.

Now, after three years and six wins on tour, Justin is a Major Champion.

He didn’t win the tournament in dramatic fashion like many watched Tiger Woods do over the years. Getting off to a slow start during the week, Thomas finished (+1) on the first day. After fighting his way back and getting into one of the final pairings on Sunday, he finished the tournament with an impressive round of golf. With a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, the young star sunk some impressive putts on the back nine to solidify his spot at number one on the leader board.

Along with bragging rights, Thomas is walking away with $1.89 million in prize winnings. Add that to the advertising deals he is likely to get, and there is no doubt that Christmas came early for Justin.