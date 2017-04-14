Boxing champ Deontay Wilder reportedly being sued over hotel brawl in Birmingham

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is being sued by heavyweight fighter Dominic Breazeale over a fight that took place at the Westin Hotel in Birmingham, according to a report by TMZ.

The suit reportedly alleges that Wilder just attacked Breazeale out of nowhere in front of his wife and kids. He also accuses Wilder of saying “f**k your kids” when he asked him to stop fighting in front of his kids.

In addition to suing Wilder, the TMZ report says Breazeale is suing the Birmingham Westin as well for not providing adequate security.