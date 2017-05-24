Bama coordinator’s new son’s middle name honors two Crimson Tide stars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jeremy Pruitt has only been the Defensive Coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide for one season, but he has certainly made an impact. His unit led the nation in several statistical categories last year and played a crucial role in the impressive stretch of games with non-offensive touchdowns.

However, it seems that his players also had a profound impact on him. When his son was born yesterday, baby Flynt Pruitt was bestowed with a truly unique middle name: Anderson-Foster, which is a combination of the last names of Crimson Tide linebackers Ryan Anderson and Reuben Foster.

During his time in a crimson jersey, Anderson recorded 120 total tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, and one interception. Foster had 211 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Both men will be playing at the next level this fall in the NFL. Anderson was drafted in the third round by the Washington Redskins, and Foster was drafted in the first by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Newest Tide Fan: Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt pic.twitter.com/64HpNUdSgQ — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) May 23, 2017

Both men, like their former coach, are native Alabamians. Anderson attended Daphne High School and Foster graduated from Auburn High School.

On Instagram, Anderson expressed his overwhelming pride that Pruitt would name is son after him. “Congrats to Coach Pruitt and Casey on their newest addition Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt. Honored that they named this little guy after me and [Reuben Foster],” he said. “This little guy will always hold a special place in my heart! Can’t wait to meet him!”

Pruitt was born in Rainsville, Alabama and played for the Tide as a defensive back from 1995 to 1996. He gained prominence as the Defensive Coordinator for the Hoover High School Buccanneers during their dominant title run and time on MTV in the mid-2000s. He came back to his alma mater under Coach Nick Saban to work with defensive backs from 2007 to 2012, before departing to Florida State to become a coordinator. He finally got the DC job at Alabama in 2016 after a brief stint at Georgia.