UPDATE: Auburn QB Sean White Arrested, Dismissed from Team

Auburn’s backup quarterback, Sean White, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of public intoxication. White (21) was arrested near downtown Auburn just hours after the Tigers’ victory against Mercer, around 2:45 a.m. According to CBS Sports, White had just finished serving a two game suspension for undisclosed reasons.

White was dismissed from the team Monday morning following his arrest, according to a source close to al.com.

This comes as another disappointing development for last year’s starting quarterback. White led the Tigers through 10 games last season and earned them a spot in the Sugar Bowl. However, he broke his forearm in that bowl game and underwent surgery in the spring. After his recovery, White fell behind now starting quarterback Jarret Stidham in fall camp. Despite continually expressing support for Stidham and his team, White had a rocky start to the 2017 season.

No comment has been made by the Auburn coaching staff at this time.