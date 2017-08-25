Auburn Limits Rolling of Toomer’s Trees for 2017 Season

Rolling Auburn’s Toomer’s oak trees is one of the longest running traditions in college football. After each glorious victory, thousands of fans make the short walk over to Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper in hand to make their contribution to Auburn history. However, this year the University is limiting the trees that can be rolled in an effort to protect the two newly planted Toomer’s oaks.

Auburn is asking fans to refrain from rolling the two new oak trees on Toomer’s corner. In 2011, the original Auburn Oaks were poisoned. The trees were replaced, but were damaged again by a fire in September of last year. The University was forced to replace the oaks again with the two that are standing today.

While fans are asked to protect the two new oaks, Auburn still encourages fans to roll other trees in the area. Three oak trees in front of Biggin Hall and four along South College Street have been set aside for rolling. The University also asks that fans not roll the 10 descendants of the Toomer’s Oaks that line the pathway leading to Samford Hall. A map of the trees available for rolling can be found here.

With a new quarterback and a successful defense from last season, Auburn fans are hopeful that 2017 will present many opportunities to take part in such a rich tradition.