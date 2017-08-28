USGA Partners With Knight Eady As Birmingham Hosts 2018 U.S. Women’s Open

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has selected Knight Eady as the marketing and advertising agency for the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open Championship. A Birmingham-based sports marketing and event management firm, Knight Eady will work with the USGA to lead advertising, public relations, experiential marketing, and design strategies for the event, which is scheduled for May 28-June 3 at Shoal Creek near Birmingham.

Michael Eady, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Knight Eady, spoke to the honor of being selected by the USGA with this event:

“Knight Eady is honored to work with the USGA to produce a comprehensive creative campaign for the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA is a global brand coming to Birmingham, and the U.S. Women’s Open is the most prestigious championship for women in golf. We look forward to working with the USGA to produce a campaign that captivates fans of all ages in our community and reflects the stature of this incredible championship.”

While this is the sixth USGA championship to be held in Alabama, it’s the first time a U.S. Women’s Open will be held in the Yellowhammer state. The event will bring the best female golfers from around the world to Birmingham to participate in the most challenging of all events in women’s golf.

Matt Sawicki, USGA’s Director of the U.S. Women’s Open Championship likewise expressed enthusiasm for the event:

“The corporate community has already demonstrated unparalleled support of this championship. We are excited to engage all of Alabama’s energetic sports fans, which are among the best in the country, and eager to celebrate these extraordinary athletes who consistently say this is the one they want to win the most.”

Other USGA Championships hosted at Shoal Creek include the 1986 U.S. Amateur Championship and 2008 U.S. Junior Amateur. The iconic club with its famous Jack Nicklaus course also hosted the 1984 and 1990 PGA Championships.

Opportunities to participate in the U.S. Women’s Open as a volunteer, from scorers to course marshals, greeters to ball-position laser operators, can be found at uswomensopen.com. And fans can learn more about how to engage with the U.S. Women’s Open as a spectator early this fall.

Along with unparalleled support from the Alabama business community, the selection of Knight Eady for this event demonstrates the confidence the USGA has placed in Alabama and its market leaders like Michael Eady. Founded in 2013, Knight Eady not only envisions and executes campaigns for events like this epic championship, it also offers strategic communication plans for enhanced market exposure, branding, and corporate partner relationships. The company’s success is based on a commitment to inspiring fans and clients with a proven track record of exceeding their expectations. To learn more about Knight Eady, visit knighteady.com or @knighteady on Twitter and Instagram.