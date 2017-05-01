Alabama schools post incredible draft weekend numbers

This weekend, the teams of the National Football League got the chance to add to their rosters through the 2017 draft. College stars from across the country will soon make the transition to the pros, including many from the state of Alabama’s storied programs.

Overall, colleges in the Yellowhammer state boasted 17 NFL draftees in 2017. The University of Alabama, Auburn University, Alabama State University, Troy University, and the University of South Alabama each had at least one player drafted by an NFL team. Coming off an SEC Championship season, the Crimson Tide led the pack with a whopping 10 students drafted, which trailed only the University of Michigan with 11. Alabama also set a record with eight picks in the first two rounds.

South Alabama also made history with its first ever draft pick, a tight end picked up in the second round.

The complete breakdown of Alabama college players drafted this year can be seen below. The NFL season kicks off on September 7, when the reigning champion New England Patriots face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

University of Alabama

Jonathan Allen – Round 1, pick 17

Ryan Anderson – Round 2

Reuben Foster – Round 1, pick 31

O.J. Howard – Round 1, pick 19

Marlon Humphrey – Round 1, pick 16

Eddie Jackson – Round 4

Cam Robinson – Round 2

ArDarius Stewart – Round 3

Dalvin Tomlinson – Round 3

Tim Williams – Round 3

Auburn University

Montravius Adams – Round 3

Carl Lawson – Round 4

Rudy Ford – Round 6

Josh Holsey – Round 7

Alabama State University

Jylan Ware – Round 7

Troy University

Antonio Garcia – Round 3

University of South Alabama

Gerald Everett – Round 2