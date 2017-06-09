Alabama reserve defensive lineman announces decision to transfer

Reserve defensive lineman O.J. Smith has decided to transfer from the Alabama football program, according to a post he made on his Instagram page earlier this week. He emphasized his desire to open up his recruiting options.

“I want to thank The University Of Alabama for being home to me for the last 3 years,” Smith wrote. “After talking with My family and Coach Saban I have decided to transfer and Open up Recruiting. I want to thank Coach Saban and his whole staff for helping me get better everyday and also I want to thank all of my teammates! I will never forget the bond we have and will always stay in touch!! #RollTide”

Listed at six-foot-two and 309-pounds, Smith has served as a reserve defensive lineman for the Tide. He redshirted during the 2014 season. As a redshirt freshman in 2015, he played in one game, a win over Louisiana-Monroe, in which he made one tackle. He also had one tackle last season in the win over Western Kentucky.

When he signed with Alabama, ESPN rated Smith as a four-star defensive tackle prospect out of Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was part of the Crimson Tide’s 2014 signing class, which included a number of players who are now in the NFL, including D.J. Pettway, Cam Robinson, Marlon Humphrey, and Jarran Reed.