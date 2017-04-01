Alabama native delivers one of the greatest sports upsets of all time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Like the UCLA Bruins men’s team under John Wooden, Geno Auriemma’s UConn Lady Huskies just don’t lose. Under his leadership, the Huskies have won 11 national championships, including the last four in a row. Coming into this year’s Final Four, his team was on a 111 game winning streak. But last night, a young woman from Birmingham, Alabama slayed the dragon and defeated a team most thought unbeatable.

Mississippi State, a two-seed, was a heavy underdog to the undefeated Huskies, who were favored to win yet another national championship. Leading UConn for most of the game, the Huskies forced the Bulldogs into an overtime bout that was tied at 64 with only a few seconds left.

Morgan William, who starred at Birmingham’s Shades Valley High School, hit the game-winning jump shot at the buzzer to secure the 66-64 stunner. The crowd erupted, and the Bulldogs bench immediately cleared to storm the court.

William and the MSU Bulldogs will now face the South Carolina Gamecocks in an all-SEC national championship game. The game will air on ESPN at 5 p.m. CT on April 2.



