Alabama Legend Gene Stallings Suffers Mild Stroke

As reported by WKRG News, Former Alabama coach Gene Stallings suffered a mild stroke on Monday while awaiting a flight from Texas to Alabama.

Stallings is a legend amongst Alabama fans. He played football for coach Bryant at Texas A&M University in the 50’s and later joined his staff as a defensive assistant at Alabama. In 1992, after becoming Alabama’s head coach, he led the Tide to their 12th national championship.

According to a Tweets from Pat Dye, Coach Stallings was traveling to Alabama for their Legendary Coaching Tour Event, ‘An Evening with Gene Stallings & Pat Dye.’

This is the second stroke Stallings has had this year. The other came in May while he was attending the Jimmy Rane Foundation banquet in Montgomery, where Coach was introducing his former Alabama player and assistant coach, Clemson Head Coach, Dabo Swinney.

Currently, Stallings is recovering in a hospital and is “in good spirits.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Stallings and his family as we wish him a speedy recovery.