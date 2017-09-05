Alabama Football Coach Suffers Devastating Loss

As reported by Yahoo Sports, the son of Alabama co-offensive coordinator, Mike Locksley, was shot and killed in Baltimore over the weekend.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but Baltimore police reported that the 25-year-old, Meiko Locksley, was found on a sidewalk bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. According to ABC 2 in Baltimore, the younger Locksley’s neighbor heard what she believed to a firecracker at the time of the shooting, but looked outside and saw Lockley lying on the sidewalk.

Commenting on the tragic situation, Nick Saban said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, Ms. Kia [his wife], and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy. We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

Mike Locksley is from Maryland and has since returned to be with his family. Before taking his current position with the Alabama football staff, Locksley was Maryland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three seasons. He also served as the interim head coach there in 2015 after the departure of head coach, Randy Edsall.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.