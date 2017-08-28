Alabama Football Player Shot in Leg Outside of Tuscaloosa Bar

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was shot in the leg outside of a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning. The 20-year-old was hospitalized with a minor injury to his leg. Investigators believe he may have been hit by a stray bullet.

“The victim told investigators he was standing outside of Bar 17 when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg,” Homicide Unit commander Capt. Gary Hood said. “The victim was uncooperative with investigators.” Hood said investigators found several shell casings in the parking lot.

The Tuscaloosa News acknowledged that the bar has been the site of several shootings and a homicide over the past few years. It said that the bar was showing the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Saturday night.

Davis, who played seven games his freshman year, was set to start at defensive tackle this season. He recorded four tackles and a sack and spent the summer heavily invested in strength and conditioning training. It has yet to be determined if he will start this Saturday against No. 3 Florida State. Head coach Nick Saban said in a statement Sunday afternoon, “Our concern at this time is for Raekwon and his health. While this does not appear to be a serious medical situation, Raekwon is still being evaluated.”