4-Star GA Linebacker Visits Auburn, Weighs Offers From ‘Bama and Others

Outside linebacker and rising senior Richard Jibunor from Athens Christian (Athens, Georgia) is in the process of deciding which college to attend, weighing scholarship offers from numerous SEC heavyweights including Auburn and Alabama.

According to Auburn Sports.coms (A Rivals site), Jibunor recently visited Auburn and plans to announce his commitment soon. In addition to the two Alabama powerhouses, the Athens, Georgia prospect also has offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and South Carolina, to name a few.

Jibunor visited Georgia two weeks ago and plans to visit Alabama on Saturday. He also plans to visit both Tennessee and Florida before making a commitment.

According to the report, Jibunor has visited several schools since the spring and has more planned for the summer. “I might just come out and commit,” Jibunor said.

He’s visited Auburn twice, including last Thursday when he spent time with linebackers coach Travis Williams and close friend and fellow Nigerian, Prince Tega Wanogho, now a sophomore offensive tackle at Auburn.

As he told Auburn Sports, “I wanted to hang out with Prince because it’s been a long time since I’ve seen him,” Jibunor said. “He lost his mom a few months ago back home in Nigeria, so I wanted to see him and support him. He doesn’t really force me to go to Auburn. He just tells me how good it is and that they take good care of him. He’s really impressed with how his role is growing and how he feels very comfortable (at Auburn).”

Jibunor will likely visit Auburn again before making a decision. As he told Auburn Sports,

Jibunor said he’d likely return to Auburn at least once more before making a late-summer decision. “I love it (at Auburn)…It’s fun for me and I feel comfortable.”

Auburn is recruiting Jibunor, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds, to play the buck linebacker position.

Rivals ranks Jibunor as the No. 24 athlete in the 2018 class.