2018 Auburn Football Schedule Released

Mark your calendars people! While we are just four weeks into the 2017 season, the SEC released 2018 football schedules on Tuesday, highlighting several exciting SEC matchups. The Auburn Tigers’ schedule is no exception!

Auburn will open its 2018 season in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta for the 2018 Chick-Fil-A kickoff game. The Tigers will face off against Washington, a team that made it to the College Football Playoff last season. The September 1 kickoff game will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Auburn then returns home to play four straight games at Jordan-Hare. The Tigers will face Alabama State, LSU, Arkansas, and Southern Miss for its remaining games in September. The September 15 game against LSU will be the earliest the two teams have ever met in a season. The team’s first true road game won’t be until October 6, when the Tigers travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Other highlights of the 2018 schedule include a visit from SEC East rival Tennessee on October 13 – the Tigers and Vols have not met since 2013. Auburn will also play two big road games, traveling to both Georgia (November 10) and Alabama (November 24) late in the season.

Here is the schedule in its entirety:

Sept. 1: vs. Washington (in Atlanta) Sept. 8: vs. Alabama State Sept. 15: vs. LSU Sept. 22: vs. Arkansas Sept. 29: vs. Southern Miss Oct. 6: at Mississippi State Oct. 13: vs. Tennessee Oct. 20: at Ole Miss Nov. 3: vs. Texas A&M Nov. 10: at Georgia Nov. 17: vs. Liberty Nov. 24: at Alabama