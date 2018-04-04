Newest Stories

Search for missing boy in seventh day in Georgia 1 min ago / News
Big business, trial lawyers square off in Alabama chief justice GOP primary 31 mins ago / News
Thanks to tax cut, Great Southern Wood enhances employee health, vacation, and education benefits package 46 mins ago / News Release
Mural of Trump with gun, bloody school children painted over in Alabama city 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Mueller’s first sentencing, Battle hits Ivey over debates, Nick Saban is worth every penny, and more … 2 hours ago / Opinion
Orange Beach bans short-term rentals in neighborhoods 2 hours ago / News
White nationalist to speak on University of Alabama campus 3 hours ago / News
Rep. Jack Williams says he has done ‘nothing wrong’ 3 hours ago / News
Purveyor Huntsville provides great food and more 4 hours ago / News
Industry growth spurt drives opportunities for Alabama auto workers 10 hours ago / News
Alabama board set to hire new school superintendent in April 17 hours ago / News
Former teacher sentenced to prison for producing child porn 18 hours ago / News
The nine-year-old girl competing on a HIGH SCHOOL boys varsity golf team 19 hours ago / Feature
Alabama’s Wilder says he’s ready to fight Joshua next in UK 19 hours ago / News
It may be time for Gov. Kay Ivey’s opponents to rent Parker Griffith’s giant inflatable duck 20 hours ago / Opinion
Wind advisory issued ahead of Deep South storms 20 hours ago / News
Suspect shot multiple times by police in Alabama 21 hours ago / News
Are the millions of lives lost to abortion less important than lives lost to gun violence? 22 hours ago / Opinion
Former Alabama officer arrested on Georgia charge 22 hours ago / News
Hell or no Hell? Quote or misquote? Pope Francis allegedly breaks from church teaching again in fifth conversation with Italian journalist 23 hours ago / Analysis
1 min ago

Search for missing boy in seventh day in Georgia

Authorities are in their seventh day of searching for a 4-year-old boy who’s missing in the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, Georgia.

Officials say the child was fishing from the riverbank with his father when he fell into the water last week. The man went in after the boy and didn’t resurface.
Searchers found the body of 27-year-old James Rabon of Bonneau, South Carolina, on Sunday. They still haven’t located the child, whose name hasn’t been publicized.

Officials say the boy is missing in a stretch of water that includes rocks, limbs and other debris.

Chief Robert Futrell of Columbus’ fire department says special equipment is being brought in from South Carolina to assist in the search. Multiple teams of divers and air searches have yet to locate the child.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

31 mins ago

Big business, trial lawyers square off in Alabama chief justice GOP primary

Battles between trial lawyers and business interests in court races are nothing new in Alabama, but campaign finance reports filed Tuesday suggest this year’s fight will play out within the Republican Party.

Chief Justice Lyn Stuart, who got the job after Roy Moore resigned and is seeking a full six-year term, reported raising $105,750 in March. For the entire cycle, Stuart has hauled in $257,655.

Stuart’s opponent in the June primary, Moore ally and fellow Justice Tom Parker, remained competitive with $100,750 in contributions last month. That gives him a total of $213,250 in donations since beginning the campaign last year.

565
Keep reading 565 WORDS

The campaigns are on relatively equal footing as the campaign heats up. Parker has $315,647 cash on hand, while Stuart has $169,008 in the bank.

While the numbers are similar, the sources of the candidates’ funds are starkly different. Stuart has leaned heavily on political action committees aligned with business interests. Her biggest contributions in March, for instance, came from PACs associated with the Alabama Trucking Association and Alabama Farmers Federation. Each chipped in $10,000.

Parker, meanwhile, has gotten a majority of his funds from the Progress for Justice PAC, which gets its money from trial lawyers. The PAC gave $100,000 to Parker’s campaign on March 5 and followed up with another $100,000 contribution at the end of the month.

Stuart had crisscrossed the state and enjoys strong grass-roots support, said her campaign manager, Paul Shashy.

“We’re definitely satisfied,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people from across the state support her.”

Parker could not be reached for comment.

Shashy acknowledged the relative parity in campaign resources and said Stuart takes nothing for granted.

“Any race in Alabama has the potential to be close,” he said. “You can’t ever know.”

The winner of the primary will have a Democratic opponent, former Jefferson County Circuit Judge Robert Vance. But he is having less success raising money; he has brought a total of $61,858 and has $35,868 cash on hand, according to his campaign finance report.

Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday also reflect a competitive primary for an associate justice slot on the court. Incumbent Brad Mendheim, appointed after Justice Glenn Murdock resigned earlier this year, raised more money than his two primary opponents combined last month.

But Sarah Stewart, a Mobile County Circuit Court judge, has kept close. Mendheim took in $109,600 last month, bumping his total for that campaign to $185,025. His largest donors last month were PACs associated with the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Retailers of Alabama. Each contributed $10,000.

Stewart raised most of her $88,000 last month from Mobile-area lawyers and law firms, in addition to $51,000 she received from a half-dozen PACs run by Michael Echols, a Tuscaloosa accountant who served as treasurer of then-Gov. Robert Bentley’s re-election campaign in 2012. Echols was once close to Bentley but had a falling out with him after his affair with an aide and helped the governor’s wife file for divorce.

Former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner, a Republican who represented southwest Alabama from 2003 to 2013, donated $250 to Stewart’s campaign.

Stewart, who has a campaign total of $174,592 in contributions, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mendheim touted the broad base of his support. His money has come from 90 different donors.

“I am encouraged by the support we have received to this point,” he said in a statement. “With just over two months until the primary election, it is critical that we continue our momentum and work to earn the support of individuals and groups across the state.”

Debra Jones lags far behind, having raised only $11,283.

There is no Democrat in the race.

In the other associate justice contest, Republican Jay Mitchell is far and away the campaign fundraising leader. He has pulled in $324,838, compared with just $1,500 raised by primary opponent John Bahakel, a lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for the Alabama House of Representative in 2014.

Democrat Donna Smalley, who is unopposed for the nomination, reported raising a total of $8,125.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

Show less
46 mins ago

Thanks to tax cut, Great Southern Wood enhances employee health, vacation, and education benefits package

Great Southern Wood has begun an active and ongoing process to increase employee benefits by reinvesting its tax savings in its people, the company has announced. The company expects full implementation to take place in 2018.

In late 2017, Congress passed and the president signed into law legislation providing significant tax breaks for corporations. Across America, many companies have chosen a variety of options for applying these savings, such as providing one-time bonuses to employees, increasing charitable giving and reinvesting in facilities upgrades.

For its part, Great Southern Wood will make investments on an ongoing basis to lower healthcare costs for eligible employees, allow employees to accrue more paid time off based on length of service, develop scholarships for dependents of employees and enhance other benefits going forward.

136
Keep reading 136 WORDS

The new scholarship program allows students attending four-year universities, community colleges, technical schools or trade schools to apply for funding, and eligible students could receive awards for one year with option to re-apply for future years.

“I’m very pleased that every employee across the company will see the results of the change in tax laws,” said Jimmy Rane, Great Southern Wood’s founder, president and CEO. “The success we’ve enjoyed as a company comes from every one of us working hard and doing our part, and I can’t think of a better way to apply our tax savings than by further investing in benefits programs for our employees. We strive to be an employer that draws the best and brightest to our company, and we believe that providing stronger benefits is essential to this continuing effort.”

Great Southern employs almost 1,200 at locations in eleven states.

Show less
1 hour ago

Mural of Trump with gun, bloody school children painted over in Alabama city

A mural depicting President Donald Trump holding a handgun and school children in pools of blood has been painted over after it appeared in an Alabama city.

WAAY-TV quotes Florence Mayor Steve Holt in a Tuesday report as saying that the mural was on private property and that its owner told the city they could paint over it.

30
Keep reading 30 WORDS

News outlets report the mural was painted sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.

The mural was displayed on a wall in an abandoned lot in the city’s downtown.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: Mueller’s first sentencing, Battle hits Ivey over debates, Nick Saban is worth every penny, and more …

1. Special Counsel Robert Mueller gets his first sentence in the Russia probe, it’s 30 days for lying to investigators

— An attorney from London, Alex van der Zwaan, was sentenced to serve 30 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his contacts and destroying emails the special counsel’s office had requested.

— van der Zwaan was a business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. He did not work on the campaign.

2. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle strikes out at Governor Kay Ivey for not debating, absurd choices made for debates

— Multiple media outlets, not including Yellowhammer News, have scheduled a debate for April 18th and Gov. Ivey will not be attending.

— Internal polling places the Governor at above 50 percent in the GOP primary with her opponents wallowing in the teens and single-digits.

3. Every year we hear about Nick Saban being the highest-paid public employee, he deserves it

— Saban makes $11.1 million a year, the 2nd-highest paid public employer in the nation is Kentucky’s basketball coach John Calapari, who makes $7.75 million.

— The 35 highest paid, of the top paid in each state, are all coaches, and most bring in far more than their salaries to their universities.

272
Keep reading 272 WORDS

4. Shooting at YouTube appears to be the work of a woman and appears to be about YouTube videos

— A woman shot three people at random Tuesday at the YouTube headquarters and then took her own life.

— Only eight of the 230 mass shooting events since 2002 have been carried out by women.

5. A white nationalist will be speaking at the University of Alabama and the president, correctly, says to ignore it

— The university’s Students for America First group invited Jared Taylor, a self-identified white nationalist, to speak about diversity.

— President Stuart Bell said two very important things, “This ideology is counter to our institutional values” and “the best way to demonstrate distaste for hateful dialogue is not to give it an audience”.

6.  Mexico says it will stop the caravan of illegals after Trump Tweets about it

— After criticism from President Trump, Mexican authorities have stopped a group of illegals who were marching from Mexico’s southern border to the United States, some will be deported.

— Mexican authorities issued temporary papers to some in the group, they told the Washington Post that they will continue towards the United States to seek asylum.

7. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says there is a blue wave coming after another electoral loss shifts the WI court

— Liberal Rebecca Dallet crushed conservative Michael Screnock in the race for a 10-year term on the state’s high court; the court now has a Democrat majority.

— Walker Tweeted, “Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization.”

Show less
2 hours ago

Orange Beach bans short-term rentals in neighborhoods

One of Alabama’s top vacation destinations is banning short-term rentals in residential areas.

WPMI-TV reports that the Orange Beach City Council approved the new ordinance during a meeting Tuesday.

The law puts new restrictions on property owners in areas that are zoned for residential use. It restricts them from renting to anyone unless it’s for two weeks or longer.

63
Keep reading 63 WORDS

City leaders made the decision in front of a packed house here inside the council chambers. The law could impact services like Airbnb, where people have multiple homes for rent in the city.

Orange Beach officials say they received complaints about homes being offered for rent in neighborhoods.
The new proposal wouldn’t affect condominium owners or similar properties outside of residential zones.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less