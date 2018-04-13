Newest Stories

Scott Dawson: Time to make Alabama a sweeter home for business

We’ve all heard about how important it is to recruit out-of-state businesses to Alabama. As Governor, that will be a top priority of mine. That said, I’ll never forget a comment from a Birmingham CEO as we met in his boardroom. He said that every month, sitting around that table, he and his colleagues joke about moving to Georgia so that Alabama would come with incentives and open arms to recruit them.

It’s important to remember that when we bring in a new company from out of state our incentives are based on giving away free taxes. In other words, these new companies are coming here to bring jobs, but paying little to no taxes. Here’s the takeaway: we can do all of the recruiting that we want, but if we’re not making Alabama a sweet home for the businesses or would-be entrepreneurs that are already here—which pay Alabama taxes—we aren’t doing our job!

There are nearly 400,000 small businesses in the State of Alabama and they make up around 97% of all Alabama businesses. Over 765,293 Alabama workers are employed by small businesses and that’s nearly fifty percent of Alabama jobs.

I’ve crisscrossed the state for decades and I haven’t met one business owner who wants more paperwork or regulations. No one starts a business thinking about hiring an accountant and a lawyer or adding a government oversight agency to the speed dial. We start businesses because we have a dream, a vision, an opportunity, and a desire to fulfill needs in society and serve the people around us.

In Alabama, it’s not taxes that I hear business owners complaining about. It’s regulations, occupational licensing fees, and ever-changing bureaucratic requirements that are nickel-and-diming our businesses away, creating too much paperwork, and causing unneeded stress. In fact, the Institute for Justice found that Alabama is ranked 47th in the nation in terms of having the most burdensome licensing laws and it doesn’t take much digging to find that we’re regulating entrepreneurs and business owners to death—across the board—and inconsistently.

I’m proposing a Cut the Tape Initiative. We will establish an independent council to vet boards, agencies, regulations, and statutes. Business owners can freely bring complaints about fees, regulations, statutes, or inconsistencies that stymie their productivity to the council. The council will then work with the board or agency in question, the Legislative Council, the legislature itself, and the Office of the Governor to roll back all that’s unnecessary.

I’m ready to bring a simple truth back to Montgomery: the people do not work for the government; the government works for the people.

Under President Trump, the economy is growing, we’re creating jobs on our soil, and this is no time to settle for less than the best. Alabama can have a booming economy and we’re going to do it by getting government out of the way and unleashing the power of a freer market so that big industries, small business owners, and would-be entrepreneurs can fulfill their dreams of making Alabama a better place!

Scott Dawson is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor of Alabama.

Conservatives must not throw morality into the garbage while defending the president

One glaring distinction between conservatism and liberalism is that conservatives believe there is usually a clear right and wrong on most social questions, or at the very least a more virtuous way to behave.

One glaring similarity between Republicans and Democrats, it seems, is that it all depends upon who’s in power.

Democrats who defended the credibly alleged infidelities of President Bill Clinton are now trashing President Donald Trump.

Republicans who are now defending the credibly alleged infidelities of Trump once said Clinton’s serial adultery deemed him unworthy of the Oval Office.

And each side twists themselves into rhetorical pretzels trying to justify their apparent hypocrisy.

It’s saddening to watch. That’s why during times like these conservatives should remember why we’re in this fight — to advocate for ideas, not for individuals.

As the psalmist wrote, “Put not your trust in princes … in whom there is no help.”

And one of the ideas that helps us live healthily and joyfully in the world is our belief that there is a clear moral order to things.

In fact, conservative godfather Russell Kirk considered this understanding to be the conservative movement’s initial principle.

“First, the conservative believes that there exists an enduring moral order,” Kirk wrote in his famous summation of conservatism. “That order is made for man, and man made for it; human nature is a constant, and moral truths are permanent.”

Loyalty. Fidelity. Honesty. These are but a few virtues found within our enduring moral order.

While some may cast them aside as relics of a Puritan past, we are governed by them no less than our ancestors were.

For who wants to be betrayed, cheated upon, or lied to? Neither a conservative nor a liberal.

As Kirk said, this moral order is permanent, and we cannot change it no more than we can change human nature itself.

When we ignore it, or worse, accept its opposite as a fact of life, we take a chisel to the foundation of society and chip away a bit of something very important.

That’s why it’s extremely disheartening to see so many formerly consistent conservatives either defend or ignore the real implications of these credible stories we keep hearing about Trump’s personal behavior.

I get it. Most people think it doesn’t matter, especially because voters knew he was unfaithful to his wives when we evaluated and then elected him.

Fair enough. He was elected to fight for America and implement an agenda.

So, defend that — his agenda, not his alleged infidelities.

To do the opposite weakens not only the credibility of our political movement and the electability of our political representatives, it corrupts our own sense of morality and helps the left push our culture further towards relativism.

To borrow the title of Judge Robert Bork’s excellent book on the decline of Western morality, the partisan shift on the question of infidelity is no less than helping our nation slouch towards Gomorrah.

“A society in which men and women are governed by belief in an enduring moral order, by a strong sense of right and wrong, by personal convictions about justice and honor, will be a good society,” Kirk wrote. “While a society in which men and women are morally adrift, ignorant of norms, and intent chiefly upon gratification of appetites, will be a bad society – no matter how many people vote and no matter how liberal its formal constitution may be.”

Kirk explained that this order isn’t so much a method of restraint than a means to harmony, and that it exists both in the inner order of the soul and the outer order of government.

In short, there is no real difference between our private and public faces – unless one is a mask.

Liberals, libertarians, and I guess now a bunch of Republicans say this still shouldn’t matter. We have serious problems, and better to have an unapologetic adulterer in the White House advancing our agenda than someone there opposing it.

So be it. But we mustn’t abandon our belief in morality in the bargain, for, “what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

Alabama at risk for severe weather weekend

Forecasters say Alabama is at risk for a weekend of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says storms beginning over north Alabama early Saturday will create a threat of winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes through Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center says there’s an enhanced risk of bad weather in an area that includes Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile, and Montgomery is on the fringe of the risk area.

Some weekend events already are being postponed because of the system. A concert by the rock bands Styx and REO Speedwagon that was set for Saturday night at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach is being until Monday.

The risk of storms shifts to southeastern Alabama on Sunday, but forecasters say severe weather isn’t as much of a threat.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sen. Doug Jones has proved himself — so far — to be a moderate Democrat

A recent Morning Consult poll showing Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’s approval rating at 47 percent – four points under Shelby’s 51 percent – gives me reason to revisit my thoughts on Sen. Jones’s politics.

A few days after Doug Jones was elected as a U.S. senator, I offered four reasons why he looks like a moderate Democrat.

My reasoning was based primarily upon some of Jones’s statements and actions during his campaign, which I found peculiar and non-descriptive of a thoroughbred progressive: He used a Confederate colonel, even calling him brave, to make a point about finding common ground in politics; he rejected the idea – at least at the time – that President Trump should resign because of how badly he governs, as his party colleagues embraced it; he was genuine in his remarks about compromise and demonstrated a real desire to work with his Republican counterpart, Sen. Richard Shelby.

Now that he’s had a few months in Congress, what kind of Democrat has Doug Jones — so far — proved himself to be?

Many of his votes have been fairly nondescript. He voted for February’s continuing appropriations resolution, for the recent spending bill, against the White House’s immigration proposal, against the banning of abortions after 20 weeks. These votes fall mostly within the party’s mainstream.

However, Jones has elsewhere demonstrated a willingness to split from his party in support of some key conservative reforms and of the president.

Chief among those cases is his vote in support of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, which loosened financial regulations put in place by Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Progressive heavyweights – Sens. Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and 28 other Democrats – voted against the bill. Dodd-Frank is at the heart of progressive regulatory policy, and a vote in favor of reforming it is a significant split from that.

Jones has also supported several of President Trump’s nominees, voting in favor of Alex Azar’s nomination to the post of secretary of Health and Human Services and in favor of David Ryan Stras’s nomination to the Eighth Circuit. Only five other Democrats supported Azar’s nomination, and only six others supported Stras’s.

To be clear, these things make Jones a moderate Democrat, not a political moderate overall.

Most Alabamians surely like to see Jones supporting conservative reforms and supporting the president, but his extreme position on abortion remains a major hurdle.

Jones should – as Yellowhammer News Editor Pepper Bryars argued in January – sincerely consider reforming his position on abortion, not only to reflect the overwhelming majority of Alabamians’ beliefs about abortion, but because it’s the right thing to do.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Hail to the chief: March ice chunk sets Alabama record

All hail the newest entry in Alabama’s weather record books.

AL.com cites a release from state climatologist Dr. John Christy that says a hailstone that fell March 19 in Cullman County is the largest on record in the state. Weighing in at nearly 10 ounces (283.5 grams), the superlative chunk of ice measured 5.38 inches (13.7 centimeters) wide, with a total volume of 19.8 cubic inches (325 cubic centimeters).

As a comparison, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety says a baseball’s volume is around 13.4 cubic inches (220 cubic centimeters).

The hailstone fell in the yard of Cullman Tribune writer Craig Mann, who saved it before phoning the National Weather Service in Huntsville. That office’s meteorologist-in-charge, Chris Darden, said it was the first U.S. hailstone measured for volume.

The largest U.S .hailstone on record fell in 2010 in South Dakota, weighing 1.93 pounds (0.88 kilograms).

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Kimberly-Clark announces $100 million investment in Mobile facility

Kimberly-Clark Corp.  announced this week that it has approved a capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility in Mobile to support K-C Professional’s continued bath tissue category growth in North America.
With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project aims to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality.

“The Mobile team is excited about the role we will play in supporting the projected growth of the bath tissue category in North America as a result of this capacity expansion project,” said Todd Visscher, mill manager for Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile operations.

“This investment, the commitment of our employees, and the community support will together bolster Mobile Mill’s competitive position within Kimberly-Clark.”

Less than a year ago, Kimberly-Clark announced another significant investment in the Mobile facility for the construction of an on-site state-of-the-art combined heat-power plant and various other production enhancements.

“This investment is a testament to the strength of Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile facility and its workforce,” said Bill Sisson, President and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

REWARDING PARTNERSHIP

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 680 workers at the Mobile site, where it first established a presence in 1995 by acquiring it from Scott Paper Co., and produces bath tissue and paper towels under the Scott, Cottonelle, and K-C Professional brand names.

“It’s rewarding to see Kimberly-Clark make another significant re-investment in its Mobile mill, which has been a major employer in the area for more than two decades,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We’ve forged a great partnership with Kimberly-Clark over the years, and the state and local teams will continue to support the company’s future successes.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson welcomed Kimberly-Clark’s project.

“This expansion by Kimberly-Clark is about more than just jobs – it’s about a global, Fortune 500 company reinvesting in our city and deepening a partnership that dates back more than 20 years. When existing businesses are thriving in combination with new jobs and investment, that’s a winning formula. That’s how we’re transforming Mobile into the most business-friendly city in America,” he said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

