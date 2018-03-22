Newest Stories

Stop making children into moral authorities 15 mins ago / Opinion
Evangelist Scott Dawson wins Pike County GOP straw poll in Alabama’s governor’s race 30 mins ago / Campaign HQ
Alabama to execute convicted bomber nearly 30 years later 44 mins ago / News
7 Things: Republicans heading towards huge spending bill, Congressman Rogers unfairly attacked, Sen. Jones speaks on gun control, and more … 1 hour ago / Analysis
Scott Dawson on what Alabama needs — ‘It is not another politician’ 1 hour ago / Radio
Alabama Senate votes to track civil asset forfeiture cases 2 hours ago / News
Border patrol agents won’t turn over illegal aliens with felony warrants to California police 2 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Legislature update: Gun bills, the budget, equal pay and ethics 2 hours ago / News
Gun control, arming teachers bills dead for Alabama session 3 hours ago / News
Baldwin County leads Alabama in latest population estimates; most counties stagnant or shrinking 4 hours ago / News
Alabama Rep. Rogers clears the air about his “failed joke” on The Ford Faction 4 hours ago / Radio
End the shutdown politics 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Christy Swaid is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 17 hours ago / Feature
Alabama eyes potential economic impact of fatal deer disease 18 hours ago / News
Alabama ranks 4th most federally dependent state 18 hours ago / News
Fort Rucker, Maxwell Air Force Base and more recently discussed in House defense appropriations subcommittee hearings 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama senator says Congress must act on gun violence 19 hours ago / News
Hot dog chili sauce recalled due to mislabeling 20 hours ago / News
Alabama man sentenced in theme park fraud 21 hours ago / News
Why pornography is far from ‘victimless’ and how to quit using it 21 hours ago / Featured
1 hour ago

Scott Dawson on what Alabama needs — 'It is not another politician'

Evangelist Scott Dawson stopped by the Ford Faction on Wednesday to talk about his run governor, and how we have too many politicians and not enough leaders in Montgomery.

15 mins ago

Stop making children into moral authorities

On March 14, high school students from Parkland, Florida, led a school walkout in favor of gun control. The media have already appointed student witnesses of the horror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School untouchable moral authorities; their opinions are not to be questioned.

But now, the left has found even more sympathetic faces for its agenda: kindergarteners. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Schools are grappling with how to address the event with children as young as 5 years old and with finding ways for children who are too little to be told about school shootings to take part.” Children in pre-K at Manhattan Country School will sing, “If I Had a Hammer” and “Paz y Libertad.” Public schools like PS 321 in Brooklyn allowed children to do activities linked with the protests.

There is something deeply perverse about using children to promote a political agenda. Children simply don’t know anything about politics. Sometimes children ask questions that help us rethink the world because they’ve had little experience with it — when my 4-year-old daughter asks questions about the universe, that prompts me to further learning and research. But she doesn’t have answers, because she’s a child.

What makes children particularly valuable is their innocence, not their ignorance. The left seems to like conflating the two characteristics. Innocence, as a quality, isn’t about lack of knowledge or gullibility. The fact that everything in the world is wondrous to children is charming, but it’s not something we can truly protect; as children age, they learn more, and they become more jaded, as we all do. We experience moments of wonder throughout our lives but never as we do when we’re young. That’s natural.

But we can protect innocence.

Innocence is the moral quality of being sinless, and children are inherently innocent specifically because they have not yet developed the ability to distinguish right from wrong. Once they do, the only way to maintain their innocence is for them to do right — the same way we all attempt to maintain our innocence.

But children must first be taught right from wrong. That means that as children develop their capacity to choose, they must develop a moral compass. Children don’t have such a compass — the most selfish, cruel and nasty human beings on Earth are small children. If 2-year-olds had the capacity to carry weapons of war, we’d all be dead already; my son isn’t yet 2 and takes a peculiar pleasure in knocking down his sister’s blocks. That’s why it’s a good thing they’re so damned cute.

But they’re not moral guides. We must protect them from having to act as moral guides until they are prepared to do so. And that means we must stop using their innocence — their lack of capacity for moral decision-making — as a substitute for moral authority. To do anything less isn’t merely foolish; it’s cruel.

Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Creators, copyright 2018)

30 mins ago

Evangelist Scott Dawson wins Pike County GOP straw poll in Alabama's governor's race

Evangelist and gubernatorial candidate Scott Dawson won a straw poll earlier this week conducted by the Pike County Republican Club.

Dawson received 52 percent of the vote from the club’s members, followed by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle with 38 percent, Governor Kay Ivey with 6 percent and State Sen. Bill Hightower with 4 percent, according to a release from Dawson’s campaign.

He recently won another straw poll, taking 39 of the 55 votes cast during a meeting earlier this month of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club in Huntsville.

44 mins ago

Alabama to execute convicted bomber nearly 30 years later

Judge Robert S. Vance was at his kitchen table on Dec. 16, 1989, when he opened a package that had been mailed to his home. The bomb hidden inside exploded with brutal force, killing Vance instantly and severely injuring his wife.

Two days later, a similar device killed an attorney in Georgia. Two other mail bombs were later intercepted and defused, one at a federal courthouse in Atlanta and the other at an NAACP office in Jacksonville, Florida.

The bombings created a wave of terror across the South. Now, nearly 30 years later, Alabama is preparing to execute the man convicted in Vance’s killing, Walter Leroy Moody Jr. of Rex, Georgia. Moody is set for lethal injection next month.

The long-delayed resolution to the old crime comes as Texas officials grapple with a deadly spate of bombings over three weeks that ended Wednesday when the suspect blew himself up.

The complex investigation that led to Moody’s prosecution is a reflection of how difficult it can be to get to the bottom of sporadic bombings like the ones in Texas. And it is also a testament to the lingering effects that such a crime can have.

Tom Thurman, who retired from the FBI’s crime laboratory after handling cases including the Vance assassination, said bombings are “more complicated in many aspects” than other crimes.

“On the investigative side it’s so different from other crimes that involve personal contact,” he said. “An individual is there to stab, hit or shoot somebody … and a lot of times law enforcement is fortune to have someone who was there. In most bombing cases, the person who sets the device or sends it is not there. They’ve got some anonymity.”

Vance’s son, Robert Vance Jr., said he is thankful Moody is in prison, and he feels for the victims in Texas, where two people were killed and four were badly injured by package bombs.

“I’ve been in the place of the families down in the Austin area going through this. It’s just so frustrating because you don’t know who is responsible or why,” said Vance, now a Democratic state court judge seeking the office of chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Moody has always maintained his innocence. Agents arrested him in July 1990 after what leaders called one of the largest federal investigations ever.

Robert S. Vance was a member of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and prosecutors alleged Moody targeted him out of anger at the 11th Circuit’s refusal to overturn a conviction that blocked Moody, who had attended law school, from ever practicing law.

The bomb that killed Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia, was meant to cast suspicion on the Ku Klux Klan, as was the bomb sent to the NAACP office, authorities said.

By reconstructing the two bombs that killed Vance and Robinson and disarming the two others, investigators determined they were wrapped in nearly identical packages and mailed using the same kind of stamps. There were also similarities between the materials used in the bombs, including improvised detonators and wiring methods, Thurman said.

It’s the same with any bombing case, Thurman said: Investigators have to consider a multitude of factors, starting with the components of the device. In Moody’s case, the bomb was manufactured in a way that led back to its maker, he said.

After Vance’s death, officials retrieved an intact bomb from the courthouse that housed 11th Circuit judges in Atlanta. Forensic chemist Lloyd Erwin of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recognized a unique element of its construction from a previous case: The ends of the pipe bomb were made of flat, welded pieces of metal rather than the screw caps most commonly used.

That tidbit led investigators to Moody, who had been convicted in a 1972 case involving a bomb with flat, welded end pieces.

Moody’s former wife testified that she purchased bomb-making materials at his direction, and evidence linked Moody to a manual typewriter with a misplaced “a” that experts said had been used to write a letter claiming responsibility for the bombs. One letter talked about a “declaration of war” against the judiciary and complained about the 11th Circuit’s “callous disregard for justice,” court documents show.

A prosecution team led by Louis Freeh, who later became FBI director, convinced a federal jury that Moody was to blame for the bombing wave, and a judge sentenced him to seven life sentences plus 400 years in August 1991.

Moody was convicted on a state capital murder charge in 1996 in Vance’s killing, and he has been on death row since 1997. Now 82, he is the oldest inmate awaiting execution in Alabama.

The Alabama Supreme Court has set Moody’s lethal injection for April 19, but Moody has sent a letter to Vance’s son and others claiming he is the innocent victim of a government conspiracy. A federal defender has asked a federal court to block the execution, arguing the state can’t execute Moody because he’s technically in federal custody. A judge has not yet ruled.

Vance said he feels peace “that justice has been done” in his father’s case, and he doesn’t plan to witness Moody’s execution. But every new bombing, like the string of blasts in Texas, dredges up old feelings.

“Usually these days I get up and don’t really think about what happened 30 years ago,” Vance said. “But when you see that in the media, you go back to December 1989.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Republicans heading towards huge spending bill, Congressman Rogers unfairly attacked, Sen. Jones speaks on gun control, and more …

1. President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans decide to spend more, without even reading or debating the bill

— Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind a $1.6 trillion spending bill, defying House conservatives and handing a victory to GOP congressional leaders.

— The bill will include $641 million border fencing and also is expected to include $1.296 billion in funding new border technology, but no larger immigration agreement was reached.

2. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) becomes a target of dishonest activists and lazy journalists

— Rogers was making a joke about the Southern accent of a speaker at a committee hearing “not having an accent” because the two were the only Southerners there, everyone laughed, and now people are feigning offense.

— He made a similar joke in 2015 at an event in North Dakota, but that didn’t stop The Anniston Star’s Phillip Tutor from tweeting, “Well, Saks’ own has a thing against people with accents, apparently”

3. Sen. Doug Jones uses first floor speech to talk about gun violence, he proceeded to straddle the fence

— In a speech filled with lofty rhetoric, Jones said we must have the “courage to seize this moment” and work together.

— He proposed making background checks universal, including on internet sales, at gun shows and even private sales, as well as implementing three-day waiting periods.

4. Trump White House continues to leak, Chief of Staff John Kelly launches an investigation

— Someone close to the president leaked a document that told Trump that he should not offer Putin “congratulations” on his questionable election win.

— The leak has been called a “fireable offense” and Kelly is working to find out who the leak was.

5. State Representative Will Ainsworth says his bill to allow teachers to carry will not pass this session

— With very little time left in this election year’s legislative session, the issue of allowing teachers to carry could not get addressed in the time allotted, no school safety related bills have passed.

— Ainsworth says he is going to ask Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session this summer on school safety to address this and other related issues.

6. Austin bomber‘s motive and ideology still a mystery

— The serial bomber’s name was identified as 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, who lived 20 miles from Austin with 2 roommates who were both questioned by police.

— Authorities still don’t know what motivated Conditt and added, “We don’t know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours, and therefore we still need to remain vigilant to ensure that no other packages or devices have been left throughout the community”.

7. Theme park scammer who claimed he was building a venue 10 times the size of Disneyland in Florence found guilty

— An Alabama grifter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and was ordered to repay his investors, for a ridiculous theme park scam that netted him over seven million dollars.

— The scam bilked over 40 people, and proposed a 1,400-acre amusement park in the Shoals area of northwest Alabama; this obviously did not happen.

2 hours ago

Alabama Senate votes to track civil asset forfeiture cases

The Alabama Senate has voted to track how often law enforcement authorities use civil actions to seize a person’s property when the person hasn’t been convicted of a crime.

Senators on Wednesday voted 25-1 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Civil asset forfeiture is the practice of law enforcement seizing property through a civil action for suspected criminal activity. Republican Sen. Arthur Orr had originally sought to require a criminal conviction for property seizures.

Advocates argued the practice was abused and government should not take a person’s property without a criminal conviction.

The revamped bill tracks cases instead of banning or altering the practice. Prosecutors and law enforcement authorities argued the civil seizures are a valuable crime-fighting tool and people had due process.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

