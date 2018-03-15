Newest Stories

2 hours ago

'Roll Trump 'Roll – 'Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is travelling – yet again – to the White House to celebrate another national championship victory.

President Donald Trump will host Coach Nick Saban and the team at the White House on April 10, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The president attended the national championship game in Atlanta where Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in a stunning 26-23 overtime win.

An official announcement is expected later today.

(Image: White House/Flickr & Alabama Football/Facebook)

1 min ago

Everyone wants to "do something" about gun violence, but a voluntary "do not sell" list does NOTHING

After all the attention being directed towards school shooting in the last few weeks, legislators are under pressure to “do something” to address the issue of gun violence. State Senator Trip Pittman’s attempt is… something. Pittman proposed, and passed out of the judiciary committee, the “Voluntary Alabama Firearms Do Not Sell List“. This bill is as absurd as it sounds:

“This bill would allow an individual to restrict his or her firearm purchase ability by voluntarily adding his or her own name to the Voluntary Alabama Firearms Do Not Sell List, thereby prohibiting the sale of firearms to that individual.”

30 mins ago

Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support

An Alabama man accused of severely beating a Georgia man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot has been charged with aggravated battery.

Morris Ellis was extradited to Winder, Georgia, on Tuesday after he was arrested in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The family of 63-year-old Danny Payne tells WSB-TV that he’s on life support after suffering a severe head injury in the March 3 attack.

A Barrow County Sheriff’s statement says Ellis confronted Payne for parking in the spot outside a Fatz Cafe restaurant after failing to see a handicapped placard in the window of Payne’s vehicle.

Ellis is accused of making “physical contact.” Sheriff Jud Smith says his agency is trying to determine if Payne was punched or pushed. It’s unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee

Police in Alabama would have to collect data on traffic stops to prevent racial profiling, under a bill endorsed Wednesday by a committee in the state House.

The bill by state Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Birmingham Democrat, would require officers to record the race of a person pulled over in a traffic stop. Police would submit data annually to the state attorney general’s office, which would withhold funds from agencies that didn’t follow the law.

Smitherman, who is black, said the bill’s purpose is to ensure drivers were only stopped for traffic violations. He shared his personal experiences about being pulled over five times without reason while driving luxury cars.

“I wasn’t in any violation of anything. I wasn’t cited or questioned,” Smitherman said. “It’s the life of an African-American in general and especially an African-American male. It has always happened and it has to stop.”

Smitherman also said he wanted to avoid a situation “like Ferguson and Baltimore,” referring to the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police officers that ignited protests.

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee agreed with the bill’s intent but expressed concern about burdening police and the attorney general’s office with record-keeping. At a public hearing last week, Bobby Timmons of the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association said “the bill adds a whole lot of paperwork that we don’t have the personnel to do.” A representative from the attorney general’s office did not attend the hearing.

Smitherman said officers already record race in citations but should also have to document stops.

Rep. Allen Farley, a Republican who retired from a law enforcement career, said 99 percent of police “out there doing the right thing for the right reasons” would support the bill.

“No one wants to get rid of bad cops more than the good cops,” he said.

More than half of U.S. states do not require racial reporting on traffic stops, according to a 2014 NAACP report.

The bill passed on a voice vote with a few dissenting votes. It moves to a final vote on the House floor, where it didn’t pass last year.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Man who claimed he buried Alabama's Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 32-year-old John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she exited her driveway in North Port.

Police said she fought back, and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area. He died at a hospital.

The Times reports Ludwick was a friend of Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 kidnapping of Natalee Holloway. Van der Sloot is in prison now for an unrelated murder. North Port police say they’ve informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick’s death.

(Image: Contributed)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Facebook's 'fact checker' says the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a 'disputed fact'

Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

POLITICAL SPEECH BRINGS ABOUT "FACT-CHECKING" ON ABORTION

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, I want to take you to a story out of the news site, Daily Caller. It deals with PolitiFact. Now, PolitiFact is the organization that Facebook has employed to help rid the world of fake news. The interesting thing is that PolitiFact has now come out and declared that the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a disputed fac

DR. REEDER: They said that it falls under "fake news." Of course, what they're dealing with in the context of the story, Tom, was a congressman in the state of Texas who, when he went to speak to the League of Women voters, just told them that he would do his best to defund Planned Parenthood and he would do his best to rid us of the genocidal destruction of the unborn babies in the womb.

Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

POLITICAL SPEECH BRINGS ABOUT “FACT-CHECKING” ON ABORTION

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, I want to take you to a story out of the news site, Daily Caller. It deals with PolitiFact. Now, PolitiFact is the organization that Facebook has employed to help rid the world of fake news. The interesting thing is that PolitiFact has now come out and declared that the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a disputed fac

