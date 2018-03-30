Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’

GREENVILLE – On Thursday, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club and offered attendees an update on what was happening in Washington, D.C.

Among the topics were keeping the government funded, economic development, the soon-to-expire farm bill and infrastructure.

Following the event, Roby talked to Yellowhammer News about what she heard from constituents around the state, as the Greenville event was one of many like it that Roby had attended.

“Honestly, I’ve been encouraged,” she said. “People have more confidence in our economy. People are excited about some of the policies we’ve been able to get across the finish line. Clearly, certainty in funding of our government, now having that passed us – I think that generally causes angst for people who are dependent on federal funds, whether it is the United States Military or anything else. So, I’ve been encouraged by hearing people’s comments. General about what’s happening in Washington, what’s next – a lot of folks are very interested in the infrastructure plan.”

“Again, the president has just laid out a framework,” she added. “So the devil is in the details on that, but I get a lot of questions about that.”

As for a specific infrastructure project, Roby stressed the importance of rural broadband.

“I think clearly, as I said earlier, having reliable roads, bridges, railways – that’s all very, very important to our ability to be able to create economic growth in our state,” Roby said. “I will tell you one of the biggest priorities and one of the things I think could be the most beneficial to the most people in our rural communities is access to broadband. And so, I would want to make sure that alongside basic infrastructure as we know it that that would be included in the conversation.”

Currently, Roby faces a crowded field for the Republican nomination, which includes Barry Moore, Bobby Bright, Rich Hobson and Tommy Amason.

Roby, who had faced competition for her party’s nod in past election cycles, declined to speculate why so many had lined up against her in this midterm election cycle.

“You know, look – I’m just focused on doing my job right now,” she said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve accomplished. As I said earlier, we’ve got priorities that we need to focus on right now. So again, when it comes to ensuring that our men and women who wear the uniform have what they need as we work toward this farm bill to ensure that we have strong federal agricultural policy for our country’s farmers, but mainly for Alabama’s agriculture and industry, which as you know is the number one industry in our states. And also continuing to work with leadership at the VA to make sure that we are providing the best quality health care that we can for our veterans in a timely fashion.”

“I have a full plate, and I’m focused on doing my job,” she added. “That’s where my efforts are right now.”

