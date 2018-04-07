Newest Stories

Provalus is training rural Alabama workers for its high-tech jobs 1 hour ago / News
No, Justice Stevens, the Second Amendment must be preserved 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Those calling tariffs a ‘strategy’ are operating off loyalty to the president, not any conservative principle 4 hours ago / Opinion
Auto supplier Yorozu opens Jasper plant growing toward 300 jobs 5 hours ago / News
Colonel stripped of command for refusing to ‘appreciate’ retiree’s gay spouse wins appeal 7 hours ago / News
How Trump’s presidency will be judged 8 hours ago / Opinion
U.S. Cardinal: Pope’s ‘no hell’ comments a ‘profound scandal’ 9 hours ago / News
Caravans, churches and criminal sanctuaries 12 hours ago / Opinion
Police: Man, 20, shot and killed in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Kindergarten volunteer charged with sex crimes in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Pruitt’s backlash a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome 1 day ago / Opinion
The power of choice helps low-income Alabamans live healthier 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Apartment fire kills 3 in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Congressman Mo Brooks tells the truth about immigration, the media clutches their pearls 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton declares for NBA draft 1 day ago / News
Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’ 1 day ago / News
Sorry and all, but yes there is a Heaven and Hell 1 day ago / Opinion
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem 1 day ago / News
Taylor’s Top Eight: End-of-session edition 1 day ago / Analysis
Man in Alabama sentenced to life for slaying step-father 1 day ago / News
1 hour ago

Provalus is training rural Alabama workers for its high-tech jobs

Brewton may not be the first place you would expect to find jobs in software development, website design and technology help desk staffing, but Provalus is finding great success in this south Alabama town.

Atlanta-based Optomi launched Provalus with the intent of growing technology jobs in rural areas. Brewton was announced as the flagship for Provalus last summer with plans to create more than 300 jobs.

Eight months later, the company has set up shop in temporary space while its new facility is under construction. But it’s not passively waiting – it’s adding jobs and changing lives.

The company just completed its fifth boot camp – a nine-week intensive training program that teaches applicants to become software developers and programmers.

Nearly 40 people have already been hired.

“We’re projecting to be probably close to 75-80 towards the end of 2018, so that’s pretty exponential growth,” said Daniel Guelzo, general manager with Provalus Brewton. “That’s targeted to 300-350 within the next couple of years.”
Will Ruzik, executive director of the Coastal Gateway Regional Economic Development Alliance, said Provalus is finding such success in Brewton, he wouldn’t be surprised to see that number grow.

“Three hundred jobs is where the mark was set,” he said. “This could be 400, this could be 500. They are growing so fast right now and they’re having success in finding their talent, so this could be endless as to where they end up.”
Why such early success?

“What they found here was work ethic,” Ruzik said. “I know they’re testing for aptitude, but what they have found are people who still believe in putting in a hard day’s work.”

Johnathon Bell was part of the first boot camp at Provalus Brewton and is now a programmer who helps train applicants.

He graduated second in the first class.

“I’ve always had a passion for development,” Bell said. “I started out as an independent game developer and just sort of fell in love more with the programming side than the game development side.”

After moving to Pensacola to try to find a tech job, Bell heard about what Provalus was doing back home.

“It’s actually way more than I expected,” he said. “At first, when I heard about it, I was just kind of baffled. I couldn’t imagine a tech company coming to Brewton. But when I actually explored and found out what was going on, I was all in.”

Now he feels like he’s part of something bigger than a job.

“I’m really proud of this,” he said. “It’s exciting to be part of a startup, especially something that’s going to bring so much to the community. Just the giving nature of this company, I’m just thrown back by it.”

Guelzo said that’s the kind of impact Optomi envisioned with Provalus.

“We looked at Brewton not because we would find a lot of software developers, we just knew that there was a lot of intellectual capital here and we were correct,” Guelzo said. “There are a lot of bright people, just underemployed and given the right training and opportunity, it’s amazing what comes out of that.”

Guelzo said people are coming from an hour or more away for these jobs, including larger cities like Mobile and Pensacola. The company has put the word out to military bases and junior colleges in hopes of hiring veterans and those with a two-year degree.

“These are scalable technology jobs,” Guelzo said. “Technology rolls at lightning speed. Every six months, there is new world out there, a new technology for them to learn. In the next four or five years, they’re going to eat as much technology as they can.”

D’Andre Wright, economic developer with Alabama Power, said Provalus’ success bodes well for what companies of any industry can expect to find in smaller towns in Alabama.

“As we look to be creative in dealing with workforce challenges, the success Provalus is having certainly offers a great example of what’s possible when a company looks outside the obvious metro areas,” Wright said.

It’s the kind of game changer Ruzik had hoped Provalus would be. The Coastal Gateway Regional Economic Development Alliance focuses on job growth and investment in Choctaw, Clarke, Escambia and Monroe counties.

“When we first started having contact with this company, we really, really were beginning to pinch ourselves and thinking that maybe this was too good to be true,” Ruzik said. “But as we began to talk to the company and understand their mission, we realized this could be something really special.”

It’s made special by what Provalus sees as its mission, he said.

“What we realized early on in talking to this company was that this was much more than just about jobs,” Ruzik said. “We realized that these folks are out to transform communities. They have a real passion and a mission for transforming lives.”

It’s becoming obvious as the company gets established in Brewton.

“We knew that early on and we’re excited that other people are starting to see that,” Ruzik said. “This company is going to touch every community within our region and even outside our region.”

It’s already touched the life of Jernigan Nordmeyer, a graduate of the most recent boot camp.

“I’ve always kind of had a passion for development, but never really had the way to get to that,” she said. “This provided that for me and to be closer to my family.”

She was in school at the University of West Florida when she learned about Provalus and a chance to bring her kids home to Brewton.

“It’s been very challenging, for sure, but I’ve definitely learned so much,” Nordmeyer said of the boot camp. Her final project was to develop a website for a massage therapist in town.

“It has been more than I thought it would be,” she said. “The resources were way more than I expected them to be and the challenges were way more than I expected them to be as well. It was very fast-paced.”

Like Bell, Nordmeyer said she can’t wait to see what the company will mean for her hometown.

“I cannot wait to see what good this does for the community of Brewton and the employees as well,” she said.

That commitment is another attribute Ruzik said Provalus has found in the process.

“What this company realized as they moved out into the rural area is they’re training folks who want to be here,” he said.

Guelzo said the focus of the first five boot camps has been on programming and development. Provalus will also train applicants on help desk, technical support, data reporting services and business processing.

“We’re working in most Fortune 2000 companies – a wide spectrum of industries and technologies, anywhere from financial services to software to healthcare,” Guelzo said.

Ruzik believes Provalus and other companies could replicate this approach to other rural areas in Alabama.

“It helps us understand how we need to market our rural area and how we can compete with some of the metro regions – understanding that we still have work ethic here,” he said. “We just have folks that may not have had the same educational opportunities or even the same training as folks may get in metro areas. But for companies that are willing to train, the work ethic, the aptitude it’s all here in rural America.”

Guelzo praised the backing Provalus has found in Alabama.

“I think this has been a great marriage, especially for the city of Brewton and for Provalus and for the state as well,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of support. Any initiative this size takes a lot of people to get going.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

print

2 hours ago

No, Justice Stevens, the Second Amendment must be preserved

I recently read with interest an op-ed written by retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens calling on the American people to “repeal the Second Amendment” in the name of making us safer. I could not disagree more.

I have been a prosecutor for 20 years. I support efforts proven to reduce crime, protect children, and keep criminals from buying or possessing firearms. But the Second Amendment recognizes and protects, not grants, an individual right that is central to citizenship in an enlightened republic—the right to protect one’s home, family, and community. What Justice Stevens apparently views as frivolous could not be any more serious. Like the right to free speech or free association, the right to bear arms is a natural right—recognized in English law and early state constitutions—that pre-exists the Constitution itself.

450
Keep reading 450 WORDS

The New York Times is not the first forum in which Justice Stevens has advocated for repealing the Second Amendment—frighteningly, he did so from the bench. In 2008 in Heller v. District of Columbia, Justice Stevens adopted a view of the Second Amendment that would render it a nullity. His position then was the same as it is now: that the Second Amendment was a historical mistake that has more to do with military readiness than the individual right to self defense.

Five members of the Supreme Court rejected Justice Stevens’ attempt to read the Second Amendment out of the Constitution in Heller, and for good reason. It was well-established in the country’s early years that American citizens had the God-given individual right to bear arms in defense of themselves and their families. That is one reason why the Supreme Court in Dred Scott v. Sandford in 1856 infamously refused to recognize African Americans as citizens. The Court knew (and feared) that such recognition would give them the right “to keep and carry arms wherever they went.” This historical understanding of the right to bear arms is also why one of the nation’s first civil rights law, the Freedman’s Bureau Act of 1866, announced that freed slaves would have the right to “full and equal benefit of all laws and proceedings concerning personal liberty, personal security, and the acquisition, enjoyment, and disposition of estate, real and personal, including the constitutional right to bear arms.”

Though I vehemently disagree with Justice Stevens, I will give him credit for his honesty—that he’s not just for stricter gun control, but is for doing away with the right to bear arms altogether. Many who share his view would have the public believe that just one more law or regulation will be enough, both to ensure safety and to satisfy the “common sense gun control” movement. They scoff at the anger and alarm from those who sense that a much broader “fix” is the true aim, while pursuing precisely that agenda.

We can recognize the right of an individual to protect himself and, at the same time, do far more to secure our schools and keep guns out of the hands of criminals. My office is working on ways to do both. The freedoms we enjoy in America come with great responsibility and we must continue to hold to account those who despicably abuse their freedoms to harm others; yet, in doing so, we need not be complicit in the erosion of a fundamental right that has stood the test of time for over 200 years.

The Second Amendment—the explicit protection of our right to bear arms and defend ourselves—must be preserved.

Steve Marshall is the attorney general of Alabama. 

Show less
4 hours ago

Those calling tariffs a ‘strategy’ are operating off loyalty to the president, not any conservative principle

When President Trump proposes a non-conservative policy, his staff and his more faithful supporters often put forth an argument that goes something like, “It’s his strategy so he can get what he wants” or “He’s playing the long game.”

Such has been their response to the president’s tariff proposals.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently told CNBC that the president is “a lifelong dealmaker” and belittled the effect that China’s proposed tariffs will have on American goods.

254
Keep reading 254 WORDS

Last week on Yellowhammer Radio’s “The Ford Faction,” Dr. Gina Loudon, who is part of President Trump’s Media Advisory Board, reiterated that the tariffs are a strategy, and that they are working.

“South Korea, North Korea, China, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, Mr. President, what can we do? Guess what? That was strategy.”

There has been no such visible benefit. In fact, China and South Korea have punched back hard and Alabama’s farmers and manufacturers are anxious.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon recently told Yellowhammer News about the concern.

“The biggest thing that is facing us right now is a tariff,” he said.

McLendon cited the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, 40 miles north of Greenville. Hyundai is a Korean company.

“If they have to start paying these tariffs and everything, it could affect them,” McLendon said. “So, we’re concerned about that. They’re a big part of our economic development here.”

These defenses of the tariffs are, at their core, based upon an unwitting trust in the president rather than in conservative economic policy.

Moreover, they are demonstrative of how conservative politics under Trump have, for many, become less driven by conservative ideas and more by some kind of abstract, long-game, everything-he-proposes-is-gospel type of approach.

Conservative legislators have been overwhelmingly critical of the tariffs, which should serve as a measure of comfort for those to whom conservative economic principles matter.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
5 hours ago

Auto supplier Yorozu opens Jasper plant growing toward 300 jobs

Auto parts maker Yorozu on Tuesday marked the grand opening of its $110 million manufacturing plant in Walker County, where hiring has been ramping up and will continue to grow.

A grand opening ceremony at the Yorozu facility included a ribbon cutting, a tree planting and tours of the plant, followed by a luncheon that included a sake toast.

The Tier 1 automotive supplier produces metal stamped suspension components for automakers including Honda, Toyota and Nissan. It selected the site in Jasper after an extensive site search in 2015.

319
Keep reading 319 WORDS

Toshiyuki Yago, president of Yorozu Automotive Alabama, said the company started 2017 with 37 workers and had grown to 170 employees by the end of the year, according to a report by the Alabama NewsCenter.

The number is expected to rise to 300 by 2020, when full production is achieved.
Yago said the location just off Interstate 22 in Walker County is ideal for his company because it is surrounded by automakers including Honda and Mercedes-Benz in Alabama, as well as Toyota and Nissan in neighboring states.

“It’s almost the center of each location for the customer,” he said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Yorozu’s arrival in Jasper represents a significant economic boost for a community whose fortunes have long been tied to coal mining. Efforts to diversify the area economy have been paying off, and the city has been developing a strong manufacturing sector, which besides Yorozu now includes two other large auto suppliers.

“The jobs that Yorozu is creating in Jasper will provide a long-lasting lift to this community and to many families living here,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The opening of the Yorozu facility marks an important moment in the history of this city, and that makes this a great day.”

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said Yorozu has already brought considerable benefits to the Walker County city, according to a report in the Daily Mountain Eagle.

“This is a company that is a fine employer, but also a fine member of our community,” O’Mary said during the ceremony the Yorozu plant. “The jobs they have brought to our community is one thing, but the work they’ve done to become a part of our community shows the interest they have in seeing Jasper be successful.”

O’Mary said Jasper has prepared a 50-acre site that could become home to a supplier for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, the joint venture behind a $1.6 billion auto assembly plant to be built in Huntsville.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
7 hours ago

Colonel stripped of command for refusing to ‘appreciate’ retiree’s gay spouse wins appeal

Decorated Air Force combat pilot Col.Leland Bohannon, who was stripped of his command and denied promotion opportunity for refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation for a retiree’s gay spouse, has won an appeal affirming religious liberty.

Bohannon did not sign the “optional, unofficial” spouse appreciation letter because he has a deeply-held religious objection to gay marriage and did not want to appear to endorse an immoral union – so, he had a superior, a two-star general, sign it.

235
Keep reading 235 WORDS

But, that wasn’t good enough for the indignant gay retiree, who filed a complaint against Bohannon, “Stars and Stripes” reports:

“When the retiring master sergeant found out that Bohannon did not personally sign the spouse certificate, he filed an Equal Opportunity complaint, alleging the colonel unlawfully discriminated against him on the basis of his sexual orientation.”

….

“The Air Force substantiated the airman’s allegations, and Bohannon was subsequently removed from command and for consideration for promotion. He appealed the decision in October.”

But, with the support of congressmen like Rep. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) and the legal help of First Liberty Institute, Bohannon won his appeal and the Air Force agreed to correct its records:

“The Air Force said that Col. Leland Bohannon “had the right to exercise his sincerely held religious beliefs and did not unlawfully discriminate when he declined to sign the certificate,” according to a letter sent Monday by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to members of Congress who supported Bohannon.”

Rep. Lamborn, who spearheaded a letter also signed by several of his colleagues to the Air Force on behalf of Bohannon’s appeal, discussed the victory for religious freedom in an interview with Todd Starnes on Fox News Radio.

In the interview, Lamborn defended the religious rights affirmed by the Air Force’s appeals board – and explained how, just last week, he had succeeded in convincing the Navy to drop its plans to institute “atheist chaplains.”

(Courtesy of CNSNews.com)

Show less
8 hours ago

How Trump’s presidency will be judged

On many issues — naming Scalia-like judges and backing Reagan-like tax cuts — President Trump is a conventional Republican.

Where he was exceptional in 2016, where he stood out starkly from his GOP rivals, where he won decisive states like Pennsylvania, was on his uniquely Trumpian agenda to put America and Americans first — from which the Bush Republicans recoiled.

Trump alone pledged to kill amnesty and secure the border with a 30-foot wall to halt the invasion of our country.

733
Keep reading 733 WORDS

Trump alone pledged to end the de-industrialization of America and bring back our lost factories and lost jobs.

Trump alone pledged to end the democracy-crusading and extricate us from the endless Mideast wars into which George Bush, Barack Obama and the War Party had plunged the nation.

And, upon how he delivers on these three uniquely Trumpian issues will hang his political fate and history’s assessment of whether he was a good, great or failed president.

Where this city stands is not in doubt. It is salivating to see Trump’s presidency broken, his agenda trashed, and him impeached. This city looks to Robert Mueller as the Moses of its deliverance from the tyrant whom an uncomprehending electorate imposed upon it.

While Trump’s support among his deplorables is holding — indeed, he is creeping back up in the polls — the outcome of the battle to bring him down remains in doubt.

Consider. Trump’s border wall was treated like a disposable bauble in the GOP Congress’ $1.6 trillion budget deal. Cities and whole states are declaring themselves sanctuaries for people here illegally and defying U.S. authorities’ requests for help in deporting accused criminals.

A “caravan” of a thousand Central Americans is passing through Mexico, aided by the authorities, and headed for the U.S. border.

When they arrive, rely upon it, the anti-Trump media will be there to bewail any transgressions by the Border Patrol.

The hysterical reaction to news that the 2020 census will include a question, “Are you a U.S. citizen?” testifies to what this is all about.

America’s elites are adamant that our country should vanish inside a new Third World nation that resembles in its racial, religious and ethnic composition the U.N. General Assembly. The old God-and-country America the people loved they detest.

Trump is likely the last president who will try to preserve that country. If he leaves office with the border unsecured, it is hard to see what stops the Third World invasion, even as it is also coming across the Mediterranean into Europe.

“The Camp of the Saints” is no longer a dystopian novel.

Enoch Powell’s warning, 50 years ago, about mass migration into Europe, “Et thybrim multo spumantem sanguine cerno,” “I see the River Tiber foaming with much blood,” is now seen as prophecy.

And Trump’s agenda of economic nationalism — restoring the industrial dynamism and self-sufficiency America knew from Lincoln to Reagan — faces relentless hostility from institutionalized power.

Against Trump stand corporate elites, whose profits and stock options depend on producing outside America, and the managerial class of a New World Order that runs the EU, U.N., IMF, World Bank and WTO.

Yet if global elites are hoarding the largest slice of the wealth of nations and a goodly slice of their political power, one senses that they are an unloved crowd, and they are sitting on a volcano.

The third unique Trump issue was his commitment to extricate us from the Middle East wars into which Bush and Obama had entrenched us, and to keep us out of any new wars. Trump also pledged to reach out to Vladimir Putin and to Russia to avoid a second Cold War.

Those who voted for him voted for that foreign policy.

And if Trump is drawn into new wars with Iran or North Korea, or reaches 2020 with U.S. forces still fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya, he will be perceived as having failed.

Yet the resistance of this city to giving up its vision of U.S. global hegemony is broad and deep, for that vision is almost a defining mark of our foreign policy elites. For them to give it up would be like death itself.

The stunned reaction to Trump’s suggestion last week that we will be leaving Syria after ISIS’s caliphate is destroyed, testifies to how much their identify is tied up in this vision.

That Trump would accept an end to Syria’s civil war, with Bashar Assad still in power, is intolerable. Yet how we can reverse that reality without putting thousands of U.S. combat troops into Syria is unexplained. In the last analysis, then, it is upon three questions that the Trump presidency will be judged:

Did he secure America’s borders? Did he restore the industrial might of America? Did he take us out of and keep us out of any more neocon wars?

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less