Newest Stories

Huckabee touts Scott Dawson’s social conservative bona fides, Shrugs off 2017 special election fatigue 1 min ago / Campaign HQ
Prosecutors: Alabama man made plan to kidnap woman, daughter 17 mins ago / News
7 Things: Trump will not fire Mueller, Etowah County Sheriff is targeted by legislator, Clinton can’t stop the stupid, and more … 47 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama governor: Significant damage in areas 1 hour ago / News
VIDEO: Attacked from right in Alabama, Rep. Martha Roby called conservative in D.C. 2 hours ago / News
Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US 2 hours ago / News
Alabama GOP gubernatorial hopeful Scott Dawson showcases star power at Pelham ‘Kickoff to Win’ rally 3 hours ago / Campaign HQ
Students: 1 million expected at anti-gun-violence marches 16 hours ago / News
Deborah Edwards Barnhart is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 17 hours ago / Feature
Talladega Superspeedway lands sponsor for October’s main event 17 hours ago / Sports
Hillary Clinton’s ‘clarification’ is actually a doubling-down on yet another foolish statement 18 hours ago / Opinion
‘Sex in the City’ star Cynthia Nixon running for governor 18 hours ago / News
Alabama lawmaker introduces bill preventing Etowah County sheriff from profiting off excess prisoner food money 19 hours ago / News
Lawmakers head into final days of legislative session 19 hours ago / News
Volunteers needed for cleanup of Alabama Civil War sites 20 hours ago / News
No, Joy Behar, it’s not a ‘mental illness’ when the Lord speaks to us through his Word 21 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama tourism promoting April walking tours 21 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Advocate against sex trafficking, porn interviewed on Living Life on Purpose 22 hours ago / Feature
German auto supplier opens $46.3 million plant in Alabama 22 hours ago / News
DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16 23 hours ago / News
17 mins ago

Prosecutors: Alabama man made plan to kidnap woman, daughter

Prosecutors say an Alabama man who planned to hire someone to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to child sex-trafficking charges.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement says 48-year-old Brian David “Blaze” Boersma was arrested in October by undercover FBI agents. The Decatur man believed they would kidnap the mother and child and had given them more than $3,000. Boersma entered his guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on Monday.

The statement says Boersma boasted to his co-worker that he would sell the girl to a pimp he knew in Memphis, Tennessee, who offered $8,000.

A sentencing date has not been set. U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says Boersma will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison.

(Image: Decatur Police Department)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

array(1) {
  [0]=>
  int(67150)
}
1 min ago

Huckabee touts Scott Dawson’s social conservative bona fides, Shrugs off 2017 special election fatigue

PELHAM – Monday before taking the stage at the Pelham Civic Complex to stump for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Scott Dawson, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.) offered Yellowhammer News his insight into the upcoming gubernatorial race and why he thought Dawson was the best choice in that race.

Huckabee explained that given the circumstances of disgraced former Gov. Robert Bentley’s departure from the governor’s mansion and the disappointment some may felt because of it, the time was right for a candidate like Dawson.

“Obviously the people of Alabama have had some tough times,” Huckabee said. “I understand it because it is very similar to what the people of Arkansas went through. It’s an emotional gut punch to see governors get in trouble. I think Scott is the kind of governor that is not going to disappoint people. He’s got leadership skills. He’s got charisma. But he something that keeps a person out of that kind of trouble, humility. If you don’t have some perspective and don’t recognize that you’re not being elected to be a king or a prince, but a servant. He’s got a servant’s heart, and I think that’s his greatest asset going in. He knows what he doesn’t know and the person that will get you in the most trouble is the guy who doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.”

235
Keep reading 235 WORDS

When asked if voters might be reluctant to participate in this year’s primary or dispirited because of the loss suffered at the hands of Roy Moore, the perceived social conservative candidate, in last year’s U.S. Senate special election, Huckabee dismissed any similarities.

He explained that Dawson’s convictions were not born out of political expediency.

“It’s not the same because you don’t have the scandals,” he said. “You don’t have accusations. You don’t have the controversy that was even unrelated to the scandals of the senate campaign. You have a candidate who nobody has surfaced to say, ‘Let me tell you about this guy.’ And what they have said is, ‘Yes, let me tell you about this guy. I’ve known him since he was a little kid.’ That’s something that very, very dramatically different. He’s a social conservative that has truly lived it.”

“His views and convictions are not because of politics,” Huckabee added. “He’s in politics because of his convictions. That’s very different because I’ve seen guys – they’ve never thought a lot about these issues. But they run for office and then they know they got to take a position because that’s what the voters want them to do. But they really don’t have those core values or deep convictions.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.

(Image: Mike Huckabee — Fox News Channel / YouTube)

Show less
47 mins ago

7 Things: Trump will not fire Mueller, Etowah County Sheriff is targeted by legislator, Clinton can’t stop the stupid, and more …

1. Sean Hannity says Trump is not going to fire Mueller, and Trump agrees

— Hannity appeared on “Fox and Friends” Monday and stated definitively that, “there’s not going to be any firing of  Mueller”, and added that Trump shouldn’t comment on the matter any further.

— The president seemed to agree, firing off a Tweet saying “@seanhannity on @foxandfriends now! Great! 8:18 A.M”.

2. State Rep. Mack Butler introduces bill to reign in Etowah County’s Sheriff’s food shenanigans

— Rep. Butler’s bill specifically targets Sheriff Todd Entrekin’s excess food money after learning he has pocketed $750,000 over the last three years.

— Current law allows sheriffs to “keep and retain” all excess monies; if this bill passes Etowah County alone will have to set aside that money for law enforcement purposes.

350
Keep reading 350 WORDS

3. Headlines imply that Sessions may have perjured himself, reporting reads differently

— “Sources” apparently “contradict” the testimony that Sessions gave during his confirmation that he rejected the idea of reaching out to Russians during the election.

— The sources claim Sessions did not outright reject the idea instead, according to “exclusive” Reuters reporting, “It was almost like, ‘Well, thank you and let’s move on to the next person’”.

4. Self-driving car hits pedestrian, Uber shuts down self-driving car tests nationwide

— It was bound to happen, a self-driving car hits and kills a human, even though it was late at night, and we will demand they shut it all down.

— Uber will now shut down its vehicle testing for a while, then fire it back up, and continue moving forward with this inevitable technology.

5. The California college rocket team torpedoed by California’s travel ban gets a reprieve

— Originally, the Citrus College board would not allow the team to travel to Alabama because the state is on the official travel ban list after declaring the state unfriendly to LGBTQ individuals.

— Rocket Scientist and author Homer Hickam started a social media campaign to bring attention to the team’s plight, and the fact that they raised their own money to make the trip, and the school will apparently relent on Tuesday,

6. Trump keeps talking about killing drug-dealers, people can’t handle it

— As much as people wish Trump would stop talking about the death penalty for drug dealers, he spent Monday in New Hampshire declaring, “This isn’t about nice anymore”.

— The opioid epidemic has killed more than 500,000 people since 2000, Trump wants to punish the “dealer or doctor or trafficker or a manufacturer” who participates in this crisis.

7. Hillary Clinton continues to double-down on stupid

— After her comments in India about white women and why they voted against her, Clinton tried to clarify her comments without taking any blame for making them by claiming she was ultimately correct but sorry she upset anyone.

— Republican candidates will continue to use her to attack their opponents, and she continues to have more dirt revealed daily.

 

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama governor: Significant damage in areas

The governor of Alabama says there has been significant damage in parts of Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey said state resources were being sent to the affected areas, especially Jacksonville and Calhoun County, in her statement Monday night.

She added, “Our first priority is ensuring our people are safe. Please stay out of affected areas and let first responders do their job.”

279
Keep reading 279 WORDS

Alabama Power Co. is reporting about 15,000 homes and businesses without electricity in areas including Calhoun and Etowah counties.

Significant damage has been reported at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.

Athletic director Greg Seitz said in a tweet Monday evening, “I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed.” He said there was extensive damage in Jacksonville.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted earlier that there was possibly a large tornado near Jacksonville and Calhoun County that was moving east into northern Cleburne County.

Severe storms have damaged buildings and downed trees in a northern Alabama county.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Twitter of houses without roofs and destroyed garages in Ardmore, Alabama, on Monday evening. But it had no reports of injuries from the storms.

The office also tweeted that downed trees and power lines were blocking roads in the county along the Tennessee border.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, issued a severe weather statement at 6:41 p.m. that a confirmed tornado was over Ardmore and moving east.

The University of Alabama planned to suspend normal operations Monday evening because of a severe weather threat.

The school said in a news release that operations would be suspended from 6:30 p.m. until midnight. That means classes and campus activities scheduled during that window are canceled.

University libraries were set to close at 6:30 p.m. and some dining halls were set to close early.

Campus shelters were open to students, faculty and staff at North Campus Storm Shelter, East Campus Storm Shelter and the Magnolia Parking Deck. The Magnolia Parking Deck accepts pets accompanied by their owners.

The university plans to provide updates on Twitter at @UA_Safety.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

VIDEO: Attacked from right in Alabama, Rep. Martha Roby called conservative in D.C.

At home, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) is preparing for a primary in which she faces allegations that she is insufficiently conservative. In Washington last week, a right-leaning think tank singled her out for her conservatism.

Roby, in her fourth term representing the 2nd Congressional District in the Montgomery area and the Wiregrass, was one of four Republican women in the House of Representatives selected to participate in a panel sponsored by The Heritage Foundation to discuss empowering women through conservative policy.

Roby talked about the Working Families Flexibility Act, a bill she sponsored that would give workers in the private sector the same right enjoyed by government workers to take time off instead off overtime pay.

550
Keep reading 550 WORDS

“If you want to coach your child’s soccer team, or you want to take a mission trip in the summer, and your work is such that you compile overtime hours and you’d rather use that time for paid leave instead of cash payments for overtime if you work in the public sector, you can currently do this,” she said.

But the Fair Labor Standards Act does not allow companies to offer the same flexibility to workers. Roby’s bill would grant that right if the employee chose it and if the employer wanted to offer it as an option.

“There’s no mandates here,” she said. “This is completely voluntary. … This is about making life work.”

The bill passed the House last May on a largely party-line 229-197 vote. But the Senate has not acted.

“We’re continuing to wait on the Senate, as we are on a lot of things, to get things done,” she said. “I talk at home about [how] we pass many great conservative bills in the House of Representatives that are way too important, to go to the Senate to die.”

Participating on the panel with Roby were House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Reps. Mia Love (R-Utah) and Ann Wagner (R-Mo.).

Roby addressed a number of topics related to how women can contribute to developing conservative solutions to America’s problems:

— On what it is like to run for Congress as a woman: Roby said it never occurred to her that seeking office as a woman was remarkable. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home where my father told me every single day, ‘Martha you can be anything you want to be.’ To the point where my sister and I took it for granted.” She said Congress needs more conservative women. “When you ask for the doors to open, you have to have the courage to walk through them,” she added.

— On whether women bring different priorities to Congress: Roby said Republican women remind their male colleagues that the GOP conference has great talent from people of all backgrounds and all walks of life. At the same time, she added, all issues are important to women. “We all have issues that we are interested in focusing on,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we care about the same things as our male counterparts do, as conservative Republicans making sure that we’re pushing policy that is helpful to the American people.”

— On national security: Roby said women have an instinctive understanding of threats to their families. “We know that women care about national security,” she said. “It’s in our DNA as caregivers, as mama bears, to be concerned every day about the safety of our families and our communities.” Roby added that her district has a large military footprint, with Maxwell Air Force Base and Fort Rucker. She also said she is proud that a plant in Troy, Alabama, builds the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAD, that is deployed on the Korean peninsula.  “So the men and women of Alabama’s 2nd District certainly have skin in the game,” she said.

Here’s the video from the forum:

(Image: The Heritage Foundation/YouTube)

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.

Show less
2 hours ago

Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US

Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.

Forecasters warned that the storms could threaten more than 29 million people, raising the risk of powerful tornadoes, damaging winds and hail the size of tennis balls.

Cities in northern Alabama reported power outages, and the National Weather Service in Huntsville reported at least three confirmed tornadoes in the area.

458
Keep reading 458 WORDS

In Limestone County, an Alabama county on the Tennessee border, the sheriff’s office posted photos online of houses with roofs ripped off and outbuildings torn from their foundations. Several roads were closed because of power lines or trees, the office tweeted. But it had no reports of injuries from the storms.

The athletic director at Jacksonville State University said late Monday there was significant damage to the campus.

“I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed,” Greg Seitz said in a tweet.

Seitz later tweeted that they were still surveying the campus but that there was major roof damage to two halls, adding that his was thankful that JSU was on spring break this week and that most students are out of town.

Portions of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee were still under tornado warnings Monday night, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of northern Georgia as the line moved eastward.

Forecasters said the storm threat is unusually dangerous because of the possibility of several tornadoes, some of which could be intense. The weather service says hail as large as 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) in diameter could fall, and there’s a possibility of wind gusts to 70 mph (115 kph).

“The potential for strong to violent, long-track tornadoes is a real possibility,” Alabama state meteorologist Jim Stefkovic said at a news conference.

Alabama Emergency Management Executive Operations Officer Jeff Smitherman raised the threat level and increased staffing at Alabama’s emergency management agency. The storms are the first severe weather to threaten the state this year.

School systems from central Tennessee as far south as Birmingham, Alabama, let out early, hoping students and staff would have time to get home before the storms moved through.

The threatened storms come one day before the official start of spring, and are “by far the most impressive setup we’ve seen so far this year,” said Kurt Weber, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We can’t rule out a strong tornado east of Interstate 65 at this point with all the ingredients coming together,” Weber added. “Hopefully not, but definitely a possibility.”

He said golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail, which can do serious damage to buildings and cars, was possible.

“This is one of those days you want to put the car in the garage if you can,” Weber said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged Alabamians to implement safety plans and get in a safe location.

“We are not taking the situation lightly,” Ivey said. “Severe weather is unpredictable and that is why it is paramount we prepare ahead of time.”

The University of Alabama suspended operations Monday from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, meaning classes and campus activities were cancelled, libraries closed and shelters were opened on campus.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less