YHRadio: AL Gubernatorial candidate, David Carrington, wants to make Alabama Politics Boring again… In a good way.
Jefferson County Commissioner and Alabama Gubernatorial Candidate David Carrington discusses how he would run Alabama. Topics range from creating jobs, helping high school students know there are other good paying trades, balancing the state budget. Carrington a successful businessman, says he would run Alabama like a business. He jokes that his slogan should be Make Alabama Boring Again. Referencing the spotlight cast on the state with negative press and scandal that plagued previous administrations.