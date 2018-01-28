Yellowhammer Presents: Guerrilla Politics … Sen. Schumer blinked, Doug Jones sides with Republicans, Trump’s immigration motives are unclear, and more!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Who blinked during the government shutdown?

— Will Doug Jones suffer for siding with Republicans or was it a savvy political move?

— Does Trump have an actual position on illegal immigration?

Dale closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed to school administrators who pretend their failing schools aren’t failing.

