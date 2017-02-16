Winston County, Alabama recognized as the most Trump-friendly county in America

A staggering 89.4 percent of Winston County voters cast a ballot for Donald Trump in November, making it the most pro-Trump county in the U.S. Now, the small Alabama locality continues to receive national attention for its unwavering support for the Republican President.

The Daily Mail was the latest publication to speak with area voters, where Trump still holds the faith of voters.

“I honestly believe God chose President Trump to lead our country,” local Pastor Benny Knight told DailyMail.com.

The county’s circuit clerk, J.D. Snoddy, said that he believes Trump will be “an exceptional president.”

“Donald Trump will be an exceptional president,” he said. “I know he is not your prototypical Republican. Even so, people here are convinced they voted for the right guy.”

He later explained why Winston County voters stand in such strong support of the President. According to him, it has everything to do with their deeply-rooted conservative values: the right to worship, the right to life, and the right to bear arms are all staple beliefs within the community.

“Folks here have fought wars and served and volunteered for their country and they think a strong national defense is very important,” Snoddy added.

Winston County is part of Rep. Robert Aderholt’s district. When asked about the Trump-friendly label his district receives, he doesn’t shrink away.

“I’m proud to call Winston County home and I know what good, honest and hardworking people live in our county,” Rep. Aderholt told Yellowhammer. “I hope that anyone who reads this article anywhere else in the world understands something very important. People in Winston County want honest government and they want government that preserves and promotes American values.”

“The fact our county voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump should not be a surprise,” he continued. “People were tired of an administration that seemed to constantly have the attitude of ‘blame America first’ and that if you lived in a rural area, you didn’t matter.”

In January, Aderholt’s district was labeled as the “most Trumpy” in the nation by the left-wing site the Daily Kos after editors determined that 80.34 percent of area voters cast their ballots for the GOP President. At the time, the Fourth District Congressman similarly called the label a compliment.