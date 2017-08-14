What Former Inmates Are Doing To Land Steady Jobs in Alabama

Governor Ivey has announced a new program that will help former inmates get the job training the need to land steady jobs. With the goal of helping these inmates make the transition back into society and lower recidivism rates, “the Cut Above the Rest” program will equip former inmates with construction industry skills in Montgomery.

“Alabama inmates who have completed their sentences or have been paroled should have the opportunity to merge back into society as law-abiding individuals who want to earn an honest living,” Ivey said. “I commend the city of Montgomery and the Cut Above the Rest training program for recognizing this need and providing this service.”

The grant will enable the program to offer live-stream training to locations in Birmingham and Mobile. Students are educated in job safety, construction tools, construction math, equipment operations, and basic job skills. Upon completing the course, the program helps connect students with potential employers.

The program began in 2014 and has successfully matched 93 students with construction jobs. According to the director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Kenneth Boswell, “This program meets Gov. Ivey’s goals of reducing the prison population and helping Alabamians obtain jobs.”

Alabama has one of the fastest growing prison populations in the country. The state has continually battled with how to reform its prisons and prison systems. Programs like Cut Above the Rest are crucial as the state attempts to ease former inmates into a normal, productive position in society.