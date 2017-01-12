WATCH: The heartfelt testimony in favor of Jeff Sessions every Alabamian should see

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard a series of testimonies for and against Jeff Sessions. Amid smearing accusations of racism against the Alabama Senator, some leftist allies chose to accuse Sessions of harboring ill will against other races. However, some witnesses who have known the Senator for years provided consistent and ardent testimony defending him as a man of integrity and honor. All are African American.

Of those testimonies, one given by Jesse Seroyer- a former U.S. Marshall from Montgomery- featured noticeably emotional moments, as he veered slightly from the prepared remarks he had submitted to the committee.

Seroyer provided witness to Sessions’ character immediately following the testimony of Congressman John Lewis (D- Ga.), a Civil Right Movement icon who chose to testify against Sessions.

“It doesn’t matter how Sen. Sessions may smile, how friendly he may be,” Rep. Lewis said. “We need someone as attorney general who’s going to look out for all of us and not just for some of us.”

When Seroyer presented his testimony, he described Sen. Sessions as willing “to do what was right for all the people of Alabama.” Among the accounts he described was a time when the state Attorney General’s office, under Sessions’ leadership at the time, was forced to make cut-backs due to budgetary constraints. Seroyer said that Sessions “worked diligently” to ensure that one African American employee who was eligible to retire in less than a year retained his job.

“He didn’t have to do that. He did not have to do that at all because of the situation that we were in,” Seroyer told the committee. “Jeff Sessions retained me. He did not have to do that, but he did.”

Seroyer again emphasized Sessions’ dedication to fairness, and pushed back against those who painted Sessions in a negative light based solely off news reports.

“I did not learn these things from a political press conference or any website. I know Jeff Sessions as the man,” he continued.

“The citizens deserve a good and honest person whose going to give all he has to ensure that everyone is treated equally and fairly under the law. But his goodness as a man, and his honesty as a man speaks for itself.”



