U.S. Secretary of Education Visits Mobile

As reported by WKRG News, Rep. Bradley Byrne is hosting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Mobile, while she learns more about the educational opportunities offered in South Alabama.

DeVos was appointed Secretary by President Trump earlier this year. She is the 11th Secretary of Education, and part of her education agenda includes the expansion of charter schools. In one of her first speeches during her tenure, she made clear that “The status quo in education is not acceptable.”

While in Alabama she will visit ACCEL Day and Evening Academy, Alabama's first tuition-free public charter school; the AIDT Maritime Training Center, which helps train workers for Austal USA and other shipbuilding jobs; and Council Traditional School, a kindergarten through 5th-grade school in the Mobile County School System.

