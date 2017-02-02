Trump’s America Lets the Left Show

The events of this past weekend have shown the triumphant return of Republican reign over the nation, and the rise of a venomous form of liberalism composed of incessant petty protest and violence. Throughout the inaugural events, protesters took to the streets. The violent aspects of the protest reared their heads in small waves. Violent protests took place outside of the DeploraBall on Thursday, Jan. 19, with several attendees attacked.

On the day of inauguration, ‘antifascist’ children dressed in all-black ran around DC, smashing out the windows of businesses and bus stops. Additionally, they smashed and set fire to Larry King’s limo, disrupting the Inaugural Parade.

For a day to mark a peaceful transition of power, the self-proclaimed ‘tolerant’ of society brought about chaos. There is bountiful irony in that those who are protesting ‘fascism’ are taking up the methods and tactics of actual fascists to accomplish their goal of silencing the opposition. It’s one thing to hold signs and yell at those whom you disagree with– and another to hit a person over the head with a flag pole. That’s not free speech, that’s assault.

But that’s how modern liberalism will exist, in the most visible and impactful form possible: large-scale protests and violence. They have no other option, as they’ve lost their hold on power. It’s highly unlikely that this protesting will subside, especially with President Trump taking near-immediate action to fulfill some of his campaign promises. They’ll cling to whatever they can to attempt to hold the President and Congress back from accomplishing their goals.

They’ll scramble for anything to invalidate the mandate of President Trump. Even a basic social media post will serve to challenge the efforts of our new government. The most often example of this is the ridicule of the turnout for the Inauguration compared to the Women’s March held the next day.

The graphics have made their way around the internet, and the press have hounded upon the issue as though it was a matter of absolute national importance (it’s not, and it’d be in the presses best interest to recognize what is before everyone realizes why President Trump openly calls them “fake news”).“President Trump’s Inauguration had a lower turnout than the Women’s March!”

Is it a surprise to anybody that a Republican President being sworn in on a Friday in a liberal city, drew less people than a liberal march held on a Saturday in that same liberal city? Anyone who doubts Trump’s popularity should remind themselves who won the election (in the way that matters). This won’t be the last attempt to sensationalize petty issues as an attempt to derail the efforts of our elected officials.

Smashing windows and burning vehicles should not be viewed as anything more than the death rattle of progressive liberalism within the United States. They’ve had eight years to imposed their will upon the nation, and in one swift election have had their movement nearly completely destroyed.

It’s now up to the Republicans in Congress and President Trump to act swiftly and with purpose, mending the damages of the eight years of Obama’s Presidency. Let the children stomp their feet, the adults are in charge and it’s time to Make America Great Again.



Gerald Fraas is a Political Science/Economics student at the University of Alabama. He presently serves as the UA College Republicans Chairman and as the Executive Director of the College Republican Federation of Alabama. His column runs time on issues pertaining to millennial Alabamians and Americans.