Trump: attacks on Sessions, administration are a ‘total witch hunt’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the emerging allegations that Jeff Sessions improperly tied himself to Russian authorities during the 2016 presidential race, President Donald J. Trump is strongly standing by his Attorney General.

RELATED: Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

“Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional,” Trump said in a statement. “This who narrative is a way of saving face for the Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story is all of the illegal leaks and other information. It is a total witch hunt!”

It was revealed Wednesday that Sessions, while serving as a Senator, held a meeting in his office with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. While some have implied the new information meant that Sessions wasn’t forthcoming about speaking with the foreign diplomat, he adamantly stated that he was fully honest during the course of his confirmation hearings, and believed Sen. Franken was referring to ongoing meetings.

According to Sessions, his discussion with Kislyak was an independent event, and two senior staffers were present during the meeting. Topics of discussion included the Ukraine and terrorism; not the election.

RELATED: Alabama Republicans react to Sessions hysteria

In a press conference yesterday, Sessions formally announced that he is recusing himself from from current or future investigations regarding the Trump campaign. “I think I should not be involved in an investigation of a campaign I had a role in,” he said.