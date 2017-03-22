Trump advisor talks Supreme Court and ObamaCare on Yellowhammer Radio

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Special Advisor to the President Andrew Surabian joined Scott Chambers and Andrea Tice on Yellowhammer Radio to discuss this week’s busy slate on Capitol Hill. From the confirmation hearings for Trump Supreme Court nominee, to the battle to pass Republican leadership’s healthcare bill, Surabian talks inside baseball from a White House perspective with Yellowhammer’s hosts.

You can listen to the full Yellowhammer Radio Segment in the video above.

Before joining Trump in the White House, Surabian worked as the Political Director for Tea Party Express. He also now works as a Deputy Political Strategist for the President in addition to his special advisory role.