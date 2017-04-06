Top state senator to Gov. Bentley: ‘This has gone on long enough’

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said the saga involving embattled Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) has “gone on long enough.” He says the governor has been rendered ineffective due to the investigation into his actions by the Alabama Ethics Commission, and this has crippled his ability to lead.

Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws and referred his case to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Marsh went on to say that he feels the entire legislative session is in jeopardy, from infrastructure to prison reform, and added, “I hope the governor would do what’s best for the people of Alabama. If it means these things are pressing and keeping the state under a cloud, if that’s where we’re headed, I hope the governor does what’s best for the state and seriously considers stepping down.”

The State House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings against Bentley are set to begin on Monday, and Marsh said, “I don’t think it does us any good to have the House go through these impeachment proceedings, I don’t see it does the Senate any good or the people of the state to go through this type of a trial.”

Gov. Bentley continues to deny that he has done anything illegal.