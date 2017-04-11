‘The right decision’: Alabama officials react to Governor Bentley’s disappointment

A turbulent year in Montgomery ended on Monday with the resignation of Robert Bentley and the instatement of Kay Ivey as governor. Following Bentley’s announcement, several of the state’s elected leaders, including those who had called on him to step down, reacted with words of relief and optimism.

Senator Richard Shelby said that he looked forward to working with Kay Ivey, as it had become clear that voters had lost trust in Bentley.

“As governor, Bentley was elected by the people of Alabama to the highest position of authority and should consequentially treat the office with the utmost respect,” he said. “I believe he has made the right decision in offering his resignation.”

Reps. Robert Aderholt and Martha Roby agreed that Bentley made the right decision. Roby said that she looks forward to “better days ahead,” while Aderholt expressed appreciation for some of the former governor’s better moments in office.

“I thank Governor Bentley for his service to our state, in particular, the way he handled the devastation and loss of life after the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak,” said Aderholt.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon had called on Bentley to leave office on Friday following the release of a damning investigative report. He offered the former governor his prayer and support, but said he felt the state could now move forward.

“The attention of the House and Senate can once again fully focus on the real problems facing our state,” Speaker McCutcheon said. “We can now turn our attention to our most fundamental task of passing our state’s budgets. We can once again devote our every effort to doing the important work that our constituents – the families, neighbors, friends, and hardworking men and women in each of our districts – sent us to Montgomery to do.”