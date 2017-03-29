Strange praises President Trump’s order to roll back EPA regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) is lauding President Trump for his latest executive order, which rolls back President Obama’s expansive climate change agenda. The order removes previous regulations with the stated goal of increasing energy independence and creating American jobs.

“My administration is putting an end to the war on coal,” Trump said during his speech at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters. “I am taking an historic step to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion and to cancel job-killing regulations.”

Trump’s executive action lifts restrictions on domestic coal and onshore oil and gas production, with key provisions taking effect immediately. Further rollback of major regulations under Obama’s Clean Power Plan are pending additional agency review.

Strange attended the roll out of the order along with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, both of whom praised the president for following through on his campaign promise.

“Unnecessary bureaucratic red tape in the energy industry costs Alabama families money at the gas pump and grocery store, stifles innovation, and depresses the job market,” Strange said in a statement. “It is a relief to see these Obama-era regulations being rolled back so that the full potential of domestic energy can be realized. I am excited to get to work with an administration that is serious about achieving American energy independence.”

It is only fitting that Strange was present at the signing of the executive order. As Alabama’s Attorney General, he challenged the legal merits of overreaching federal regulations on numerous occasions, including President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, the Waters of the United States rule, and other price increasing regulations.