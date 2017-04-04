Strange applauds Trump executive order bringing relief to Alabama victims of the opioid crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) wants Alabamians suffering from the nation’s opioid crises that help is on the way. On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, which is tasked with identifying current resources used to battle opioid abuse and evaluating needs in undeserved areas.

“The people of Alabama know all too well the damaging effects opioid abuse has had on communities across our state. Lives cut short and families torn apart remind us that there is a long road of healing still ahead,” Strange said in a statement. “During my term as Attorney General, I witnessed firsthand both the crippling power of addiction and the potential to resist it when the right resources are available.”

Opioids are often prescribed by medical professionals as a painkiller. However, their chemical properties are incredibly addictive, and many people become hooked on the substance.

Over the past several years, the death toll from opioids in the United States has skyrocketed, and medical officials have termed the increase a crisis. Between 2006 and 2015, 5,128 Alabamians died from prescription painkiller overdoses.

According to the most recent data, Alabama outpaced every other state in number of opioid perceptions written in 2015 with 5.8 million. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Yellowhammer State’s per capita ratio for opioid prescription is 1.2 prescriptions per person, which is higher than the national average of 0.71.

“Together with law enforcement, I organized a summit for first responders to share education and enforcement techniques, and pushed for the passage of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act,” Strange said. “As Senator, Alabamians will have no stronger advocate in resisting this epidemic and I am proud to have the attention and support of the Trump administration as we move toward a lasting solution.”