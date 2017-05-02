Some Alabama Democrats reportedly considering a run for Senate

As several Republicans prepare to compete for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Alabamian Jeff Sessions, rumors of Democrats considering a bid have been quiet. However, with weeks left until candidate qualifying ends, voters are now beginning to learn who might wage a long-shot fight for the office.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported on Sunday that State Reps. Elaine Beech (D-Chatom), Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), and Craig Ford (D-Gadsden) are all considering a run.

Former House Minority Leader Ford indicated that he would need to run polling before making an announcement, while Rep. Beech said that she is still discussing the matter with her family. Rep. England said he is “seriously considering” a bid.

Running for any statewide office in Alabama is likely to be an uphill battle for any left-leaning candidate where the President won in November with 63 percent of the vote.

Republicans running for the seat so far include appointed Senator Luther Strange, ousted Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Rep. Ed Henry, and Alabama Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

The special election for the U.S. Senate seat will be held on December 12, 2017, according to an executive order issued by Governor Kay Ivey. The new date for the primary election is August 15, with a possible runoff on September 26.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced in April that the deadline to qualify with a major political party is Wednesday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for minor party and independent candidates is Tuesday, August 15 by 5:00 p.m.